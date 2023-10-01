  • Newsletter
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to USVI Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
1,999 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,999 Port Canaveral (Orlando) to USVI Cruise Reviews

Nice ship, But the Buffet is horrible

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Escape

Traveling with Misty
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise line because I have done NCL before in Europe on The NCL Epic, which was amazing. The Escape was good but the buffet food was not good at all to me and O'Sheehans food was not as Good as the Epic neither. The entertainment on this ship was great. Deal or No Deal was my favorite. They definitely keep you entertained on this ship which is why I'm giving it a 4. I would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

First Cruise Wrong Ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

DGMayes
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and really vacation. This celebrated a honeymoon ruined by Covid closure and two Anniversaries. With kids grown I really had some high expectations. Embarkation wasnt bad at all. We chose an inside cabin as we didnt plan to be inside. It was very dated. Cabinet doors barley closed and were de-laminating, trim hanging. Rock hard bed. Cabin Steward was tipped nicely in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Wonderful Cruise on Wonder of the Seas!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

CookiePixie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We really enjoyed our recent cruise! We decided early on to get a Balcony cabin on deck 12 and splurge a little on the dining and shore excursions. We were able to get a discounted Unlimited Dining Package when it was on sale over a holiday weekend, along with zoom internet, and discounted shore excursions. We really took advantage of the unlimited dining and only ate in the main dining room ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Cruising in the Carribean

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Escape

Cruising from Idaho
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise to go with a friend group. We felt we got a good price using the Black Friday special and had heard good things about NCL. We traveled to the cruise together however on our flight back we were booked on separate flights which was inconvenient as we had travelled to the airport together. The entertainment was not family friendly and it was good entertainment but not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Beautiful Ship 99.9 percent of Staff was Fantastic

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

Jmsweitz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this Cruise almost a year ago. Just returned home 11/26 through 12/03. Ship was Beautiful and Clean.There was a hiccup in the app for IOS, it would not allow for pre selection of Entertainment. Didn't even show Entertainment tab.By the time I figured out to try it in Windows. All of the shows stated "sold out" brought this to Royal's attention, they said book when you get onboard. Took ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great Halloween cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

Z-Man33
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to go on this cruise because Halloween fell on the second day of the trip. It was a great time to go! The ship was decorated and there was a huge Halloween parade on the Promenade deck that night. And yes, my wife and I participated, going as The Joker and Harley Quinn! While on the cruise, we ate at 2 specialty dining restaurants. The first one was Hooked, the seafood restaurant. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Pricey with both great and disappointing elements

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

Jskiffington
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Mid 40s couple traveling with a 4 year old boy The great: Concierge staff were amazing. They really made us feel special from the moment we met them prior to boarding. It sounds stupid but even little things like escorting you to your stateroom to open the door when your hands are full is appreciated. Cabana at Castaway Cay was incredible as well. Also: Remy. Amazing. The good: our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Traveled with children

Great cruise on a fine ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Mariner of the Seas

GoGAdawgsWin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Following are my notes from each day so please excuse format, grammar, etc Cruise Friday- drive to Titusville from north of Atlanta and spend night at Hyatt place. nice, fairly new inn. Weak bfast and showers Saturday- 11:30 board time. Left hotel at 10:30. Dropped luggage and parked at port. Got in line at 11:11. On by 11:25, walked promanade then to WJ for lunch. Done with lunch by ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Crew, food, activies A+; comfort C

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Mariner of the Seas

ChristyO68
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I just returned from my second cruise... things that stand out as being exceptional on this second cruise are the crew were exceptionally attentive, pleasant, and genuine. Particularly our room attendant Tangan (?) and our dinner servers Igede and Sanjay... that said, each staff person we encountered was wonderful. One of the drink attendents even remembered what we had chosen the day before, even ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

digiorgio44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Diamond Plus Crown & Anchor members: My wife & I gave the Wonder of the Seas another try after a disappointing experience last November out of Port Canaveral on its inaugural cruise. Embarkation was much better, but they did not care about your scheduled time and parking could be a problem if not there before noon. The cabin attendant did not do as good a job as we have experience in the past. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

