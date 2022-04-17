  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Port Canaveral (Orlando) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.8
9634 reviews

1-10 of 9,635 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Worse Cruise ever !

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
pbianchi1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Birthday celebration

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
DLOVE044
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My girlfriend took me on this cruise to celebrate my 49th year Birthday. The service and Room was excellent. Food Dining was the Best, the single and the dancing and the excellent service was great, Carnival need better DJ and better Comedian. The first Cruse i being on Carnival Sunrise the Comedian was Funny clean and very entertaining, This Comedian A-Train was offensive his Jokes was Flat. He ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointed!!!

Review for Independence of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
fallenangel1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a cruise to celebrate my husband's 55th birthday on 5/5. This was our first cruise with RCCL. In an effort to go the extra mile, to celebrate him, I pre-purchased the birthday decorations package (chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cake & room décor), to surprise him upon arrival. The decorations were nowhere to be found when we entered our suite. I expressed my displeasure to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Great value, beautiful clean ship.

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Clange66
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My 8th cruise, my 5th with Carnival. I always have a balcony. Ship was being cleaned, counters being wiped down, and floors being washed, swept, you name it, it was being cleaned. Simon the cruise director was awesome. The best cruise director I have had on any of my prior cruises. The shows were spellbinding. The show 88 Keys was riverting. The casino was a lot of fun with a wide selection ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Never again!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
lindadbrill
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruised on Carnival 8 times and in the past we really enjoyed it. Before this last cruise we had a bad experience, this was before Covid. Because of the bad experience we chose not to cruise for awhile plus Covid happened. I felt with all the Covid shots we had received it was safe enough to cruise again. My husband has dementia and I wanted to take him on a cruise while ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Overall Good Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
iowacruiser
10+ Cruises

This was our first cruise -post Covid and our first on Carnival in 25 years. We chose it because Port Canaveral is only 20 miles from our home and because we had yet to visit the Turks and Caicos on a previous cruise. After sailing numerous times on Holland America and Royal Caribbean our expectations were low after reading previous reviews of Carnival Freedom. We booked an Ocean suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disaster! - on the Wait For The Elevator of the Seas

Review for Independence of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
robby61
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me start this review by saying I have cruised a lot - well over 100 cruises. My wife and I have cruised on the IOS a number of times. It’s not often that we’ve had a terrible experience on any ship. However, this cruise is one of the five worst I’ve ever experienced. The dining room service was basically non-existent. My wife and I have never had worse dining service. I’m not sure what ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Horrible service, no empathy, very disappointing

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Username0203
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

After cruising multiple times, my crew decided to try MSC since it’s new to our port. We were excited for the new experience and also for the reviews of low numbers of people cruising, thinking that this was going to be amazing for service, wait times etc. We were wrong- here’s a long list why.. -Most areas closed, coffee bar, beaches, shops, some bar areas -Limited options, beers, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Raw meat and ignored injury

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Rds10101
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 23 Carnival cruise and was extremely disappointed. Upon our first use of shower the bathroom flooded. The first meal staff was scraping and stacking our plates at our table as we ate desert. We were served raw and I mean raw meat twice on lido. The eggs looked like soup. Everything was Luke warm at best many items have been removed. Only half the buffet was open on a full ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Don't choose Carnival

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
pegleg1970
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our recent trip on Carnival was one that I wish we never booked. The boat is older and the employee's are angry. The boat is boring and the Cruise director is not very creative. The activities were more for assisted living entertainment. The shows were very good but it you spend two days at sea and the entertainment is Trivia and Bingo. The pools are just tubs. You can't swim in them and there ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

