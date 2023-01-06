Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Netherlands Cruise Reviews

Fun cruise--though the ship shows its age

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Adventure of the Seas

mizLORInj
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We arrived in Orlando late Thursday night, picked up a rented car and drove to Hyatt Place in Titusville. (The car they gave us had 82K miles on it shook the entire ride—they got an earful). Dropped the car off at rental agency and they gave us a ride to the ship exactly at our check-in time. Easily dropped our luggage and headed into the terminal. Quick document check, relatively quick ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

An amazing memory you and your family will never forget!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Mardi Gras

msdiva25
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My family chose this ship. All of the restaurants and food stations was good. I can honestly say that! We was told there is over a thousand employees. They ALL did an phenomenal job keeping the whole ship spotless and catering to passengers needs.. This cruise ship is truthfully family orientated. They cater to children astonishingly. The musical performances was breathtaking. I felt like I was ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Carnival Excel Suite

Traveled with children

NICE NEW, LOTS TO EAT~SOME NOT SO GOOD THINGS

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Mardi Gras

topaz123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

EMBARCATI0N, VERY EASY...Except lounge was standing room only. With more platinum than ever, all things involving platinum , return party and more are PACKED !!! Excellent places to visit on ship...check out the serenity deck if you want some peace and a nice healthy salad. The mid ship pool area has given way to blasting hip hop, not so sure it's a good family type place. Rooms are ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fascination of a First Time Cruiser

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Mardi Gras

Wilby.35
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Since I was a first time cruiser, my daughter-in-law and son chose the itinerary for the family. I was in awe of how many different people from all walks of life I was meeting. The ship seemed so huge to me. I really appreciated getting a pamphlet of all the different options of entertainment, restaurants, etc. that was scheduled for each day and was left in the cabin. Our cabin attendant was ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Traveled with children

8 Days of Fun!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Magic

Mmegillespie
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I wasn't sure what to expect after not cruising for 4 years and reading some negative reviews, but we were pleasantly surprised and had a wonderful cruise! This was our first time out of Port Canaveral, but the boarding process went smoothly. We had an 10:30 check in time and were on the ship by 11:30. We had to wait a bit because the cruise before us was completely full - just like ours. But ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Magic

CrUsn2paradise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise ticked off more of our county/port destination list. Amber cove was nice and clean. The lazy river pool was relaxing but with 2 ships in port that day got very crowded by midmorning. Everyone seemed to be having fun. Port of LaRomana was interesting. Did the Catalina Beach break. You are bused for about 5-10 minutes over to another port and are ferried to the island. The water ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Carnival Shows Just How Cheap It Can Get

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Magic

DKinn1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Carnival Magic for the itinerary which included the Southern Caribbean islands of Aruba and Bonaire. It hadn't been an issue on previous cruises, but this cruise was short on entertainment during the day. We could only play so many trivia games before deciding to seek a more port-intensive cruise in the future. Trying to sit by the pool was useless. The passengers were up first ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Barely Met Requirements

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

travelerSandL
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Summary Report : Royal Caribbean Cruise – From Port Canaveral Jewel of the Seas 1/6 - 1/14 2023 Background – We have completed twenty eight cruises for various companies. This report is based on our thoughts when compared to our previous cruising activity. Above average results 1. This cruise was considered to be a good value based on length and itinerary. 2. We found the Jewel ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Prices are up, quality is down, ships are full. IMHO, the industry is still recovering from covid...

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

UNGE8341
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Jewel OTS is a Radiance class ship, and the right size (2,500 guests) for our taste. We've sailed on RCI several times, always choosing the mid-size ships, and the Jewel deck plan is one of our favorites. There is access to the bow on several decks for those who like to see where the ship is going. Our cabin was a 4B Spacious Ocean View (9240). Jewel is almost 19 years old and does show wear and ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Only a few complants

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

Wecruzers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Overall, a wonderful cruise. Biggest complaints: they hold their most popular entertainment in small venues where hundreds of people are turned away. The comedians and the rock band specifically. You need to stand in line well over an hour to have any chance of getting a seat. On the other hand, their "stage shows" held in the big Broadway Theatre were not well attended because they were 1) ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Large Balcony

