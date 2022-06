Review for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Bahamas

If you’re not a Parrothead, there’s little reason to choose this cruise over others headed to the Bahamas. If you are, you’ll enjoy the main show tremendously, but will be disappointed with the rushed and haphazard manner in which the musty, rusty, dated ship has been rebranded to become Margaritaville at Sea. The Margaritaville at Sea concept has promise, but another 6 months or so of ...