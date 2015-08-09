Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Italy Cruise Reviews

Worse cruise ever !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
Pete123654
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise was a major disappointment for us. I understand that NCL can not control the weather ( we had high seas, 40-60 knot winds, and temps between 40-60F for 10 of the 12 days). Where NCL failed was in the maintenance of the ship. The ship is worn and tired, worn carpets, worn mattresses, and the common areas just plain old worn out ( we actually saw a light fixture on the pool deck held on ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Trans-Atlantic Done Right!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
kuceramd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first Trans-Atlantic cruise was an amazing and pleasurable experience! Having read some negative comments prior to the cruise about the NCL Epic and her crew, we have to say that we experienced none of those. Our ship was 90+% full, yet for the most part, it never felt that way. Sure, you're going to wait in line for things (bar/meals/shows), but nothing extensive. We've been on several ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Huh? What happened??

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Serenade of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL. We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Positive first time experience with Norwegian

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
ajm67
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

So first of all, I am an avid reader of reviews. I like to be a well informed consumer. Let me say after reading the reviews about this ship and this cruise I was more than nervous about going on my vacation. I didn't pick this cruise. We were invited to go along with a group of 10 friends and family. But I would have never picked this cruise based on the reviews people had given it. So sad. ...
Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

1st time cruising on NCL-EPIC, mixed feelings

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
MebeDianna
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We parked at the terminal, which was nice and easy. No waiting on shuttles, drop off bags, park and proceed to terminal to check in. No complaints there, checking in was also easy. Once we got on the ship, and make it our way to our room was in complete shock as to how small it was, even for two people. I did like how modern looking it was, with plenty of shortage. Balcony was nice size, but ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

The food was the best of my four cruises.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Explorer of the Seas

User Avatar
Dee Deeesteemsw
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was easy, smooth and without any trouble. I can not say enough good things about the food on the Freedom of the Seas. Everything well prepared, tasty, great presentation and fresh. Service by the dining room staff was the best. My husband and I ate on My Time schedule and feel this worked out the best for us. We were able to see all the shows and enjoy the party feel in the ...
Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

