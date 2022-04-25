  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Port Canaveral (Orlando) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
10308 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 10,309 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Worse Cruise ever !

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
pbianchi1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Birthday celebration

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
DLOVE044
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My girlfriend took me on this cruise to celebrate my 49th year Birthday. The service and Room was excellent. Food Dining was the Best, the single and the dancing and the excellent service was great, Carnival need better DJ and better Comedian. The first Cruse i being on Carnival Sunrise the Comedian was Funny clean and very entertaining, This Comedian A-Train was offensive his Jokes was Flat. He ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointed!!!

Review for Independence of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
fallenangel1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a cruise to celebrate my husband's 55th birthday on 5/5. This was our first cruise with RCCL. In an effort to go the extra mile, to celebrate him, I pre-purchased the birthday decorations package (chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cake & room décor), to surprise him upon arrival. The decorations were nowhere to be found when we entered our suite. I expressed my displeasure to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Great value, beautiful clean ship.

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Clange66
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My 8th cruise, my 5th with Carnival. I always have a balcony. Ship was being cleaned, counters being wiped down, and floors being washed, swept, you name it, it was being cleaned. Simon the cruise director was awesome. The best cruise director I have had on any of my prior cruises. The shows were spellbinding. The show 88 Keys was riverting. The casino was a lot of fun with a wide selection ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Never again!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
lindadbrill
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruised on Carnival 8 times and in the past we really enjoyed it. Before this last cruise we had a bad experience, this was before Covid. Because of the bad experience we chose not to cruise for awhile plus Covid happened. I felt with all the Covid shots we had received it was safe enough to cruise again. My husband has dementia and I wanted to take him on a cruise while ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Overall Good Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
iowacruiser
10+ Cruises

This was our first cruise -post Covid and our first on Carnival in 25 years. We chose it because Port Canaveral is only 20 miles from our home and because we had yet to visit the Turks and Caicos on a previous cruise. After sailing numerous times on Holland America and Royal Caribbean our expectations were low after reading previous reviews of Carnival Freedom. We booked an Ocean suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

not up to pre-covid standards of excellence.

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
gkinnear035
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed on over 7 cruises (RC, Carnival and NCL) and this was the most disappointing cruise yet. The most glaring disappointment was in the food and beverage area. While we (myself, brother and Dad.. to celebrate his 90th birthday) managed to find something to at the Windjammer buffet MOST of the time, the main dining room was horrible, both for breakfast and especially dinner. It seams ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Ship - Great, Port - Not So

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Isla Lovers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We live in Florida just over a 2 hour drive from Port Canaveral or The Port of Tampa. We have sailed numerous times out of Tampa, but this was our first sailing from Canaveral. The drive to the port is a breeze, just over 10 miles from I-95. The issues we discovered were mostly parking related. No valet service ( as in Tampa ), parking can be quite a hike from the terminal, and a real issue in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Showing a few age wrinkles, but still sparkles!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ROYERSKINE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the ship size and port location close to our home. Having sailed on the Mariner in the past we were familiar with her layout, service reputation, cleanliness and attention to detail. She did not disappoint us. If you are looking for a good cruise experience, the Mariner provides most of what the larger newer mega ships are offering, with fewer passengers on board, easy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Disaster! - on the Wait For The Elevator of the Seas

Review for Independence of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
robby61
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me start this review by saying I have cruised a lot - well over 100 cruises. My wife and I have cruised on the IOS a number of times. It’s not often that we’ve had a terrible experience on any ship. However, this cruise is one of the five worst I’ve ever experienced. The dining room service was basically non-existent. My wife and I have never had worse dining service. I’m not sure what ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

