Port Canaveral (Orlando) First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
172 reviews

172 Port Canaveral (Orlando) First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Almost Back To Normal

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ilockwh
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

HARMONY OF THE SEAS -----MAY 2022 ALMOST BACK TO NORMAL Our May, 2022 cruise on the Harmony of the Seas was our fifth cruise on the Harmony and the fourth cruise since cruising resumed after the covid pandemic. The good news is that cruising is almost back to normal. Notable exceptions included: Ship staff wear masks, and there was no regular aqua show with an aqua showcase substituted. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Crown Loft Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

It was a fun cruise but bigger is not better.

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ddenning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Harmony of the seas is a beautiful ship and the cruise was a lot of fun. But there are some real issues with the number of passengers which clearly affect the quality of service and activities. I do want to add the kids loved the cruise but they recognized the limitation with having 5000+ passengers on a cruise ship. This cruise was only 80% full and the staff and activities felt very ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Fun... but....

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Badbikerboy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ship itself is rather stunning! Cabin was good, but smaller than we had on Carnival. A few stains on couch that apperead removable, but were not cleaned. Shower had a leak at the connection to the controls, and tv remote was broken. Replacement remote was broken as well. Food wa good, but not exceptional. Several dishes were somewhat overcooked. Ship sailed well, minimal ocean sway. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Great to be back on a Ship!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Arubabeachtime
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first voyage on an Oasis class ship. Overall, we had a great time. The ship can be overwhelming but there was a lot to choose from. The first thing I would recommend is to get on early, find a place to camp out and get on the app and make your event reservations for events during the cruise. The staff was outstanding during the entire cruise, I did feel bad for them having to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

It was OK, but not great -

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
cdy
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise had the following itinerary: Depart Port Canaveral, two ocean days, one day in St Maarten, one day in St Thomas USVI, another ocean day, one day in Coco Cay, returning to Port Canaveral the following morning. We have done several Royal Caribbean cruises in the past. The cruise was fun but not great, especially after two years cooped up due to COVID. This cruise was our second time ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great time but some things are different

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Big Al-MI
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Harmony itself was great but you can tell they are still struggling to get on their feet post Covid. The good: We had a great cabin attendant. As usual my family of four (two adults and two teenagers) put him through the ringer with keeping up and he didn't disappoint. Cabin was perfect the entire time. This service is what we've come to love about RCCL. The Windjammer is good for grab ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Not Pleased

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Pcds_146
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food on buffet was good but did not seem like it changes much from day to day. Burgers and Hot Dogs were almost unedible, under heat lamps and dried out. Sodas were like $3.75 each, buffet drink area for water or lemonade you had to be served by a waiter behind a roped off section but you were allowed to serve yourself on the buffet line ? Main Dining room portions were smaller as compared to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Great get away

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cruiser3261
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just needed to get away from this crazy world. I chose MSC cruis line because they were offering a great price for a four day cruise. Booking was very easy. Arrived at the port to see that it was a very large ship. Entered the ship to find a lot of employees eager to assist you. I have cruised quite a few times, but I have never been on a ship where all the employees go out of there way to make ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Fantastic Girls Cruise

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Alyssagay
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just got back from a four-night girls' cruise on the MSC Meraviglia! We had a fantastic time! Lots of great food and the drinks were flowing. The pizza by the pool was awesome! I wish it had been on the menu (if it was, I didn't see it). They also excel in their excellent bread. All of the food was exceptional. Never had anything I disliked. All of the cruise staff were extremely professional and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Msc..nice ships , lousy food

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
celebrityxxo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Free casino voucher ..upgraded to Auria pkg.. Since booked pre covid kept a lot of perks that have been done away with since restart. Sailed out of port Canaveral Florida. Had one of the best cabins on the ship. was great for viewing the lighthouse show on the private island.. Front of ship starboard side right hand side underneath the bridge. We had a separate bedroom and living room, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

