MSC Experience

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seaside

User Avatar
dotshub
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

we were on this cruise on a back to back. It relocated to Guadalope. I can't think of one thing that was not 100%. From our room steward to the dining staff. Our cabin was always clean and the ship has wonderful food. The shows are Broadway Class. I (we) have been on 68 carnival cruises and we sail on the Seacape on May 22th for 2 weeks. This will make our 6th MSC cruise and we will never go back ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with children

Huh? What happened??

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Serenade of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL. We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Disappointing cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Cadmiumblue
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise, because we have had great Carnival experiences on other ships. Unfortunately, this voyage was not what we have previously experienced. We liked Nono, the energetic cruise director, the Playlist Players and Nick the piano player, but everything else, particularly the dining room was not good. First the staff in the Sapphire dining room was so disorganized and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

I expected more. Even Diamond/Sapphire guests noted cost cutting.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Elsa Shores
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Consensus among some was that Carnival is implementing more cost cutting measures on board. Ship still in good shape and service from stateroom staff is still great, but availability of staff elsewhere can be lacking. Resupply of out of stock restaurant/bar items did not seem to occur during the cruise. The most obvious seeming cost cutting is the food; In the Lido, proteins, with FEW ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Breezin' through a Journeys Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
ChosenOne
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This was a 14 day Journeys cruise. With mostly older passengers and a ton of Platinum & Diamond sailing it was not your typical cruise. Embarkation was a dream. Debarkation was a nightmare...because of so many platinum (which I am ) and Diamond guests all trying to get off the ship ASAP when we docked in Port Canaveral. Not a normal situation but one I feel Carnival staff could have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Thousands of dollars to be BORED!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
Daisy Duck6
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Planned and looked forward to this once a year itinerary for well over a year, sorry Disney but because of this poorly executed sailing we are trying another cruise line; just cancelled our B2B in 2020 and booked with RC. This 11 day sailing was fraught with sub par entertainment at best, even the Aladdin musical was reportedly an understudy who could not sing! The movies were the same repeated ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

1st time cruising on NCL-EPIC, mixed feelings

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Epic

User Avatar
MebeDianna
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We parked at the terminal, which was nice and easy. No waiting on shuttles, drop off bags, park and proceed to terminal to check in. No complaints there, checking in was also easy. Once we got on the ship, and make it our way to our room was in complete shock as to how small it was, even for two people. I did like how modern looking it was, with plenty of shortage. Balcony was nice size, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

A PERFECT SHIP PLUS A PERFECT ITINERARY, EQUALS A PERFECT CRUISE

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
2springers2
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

You will not find anything negative about Carnival or the Carnival Sunshine in this review. The Carnival Sunshine is my favorite ship in Carnivals fleet. This cruise was my second aboard the Sunshine and won't be my last. To some, a 13 day Southern Caribbean cruise might seem like it would be too long or just to much for them. This cruise was said to have the most Platinum and Diamond members ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

The food was the best of my four cruises.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Explorer of the Seas

User Avatar
Dee Deeesteemsw
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was easy, smooth and without any trouble. I can not say enough good things about the food on the Freedom of the Seas. Everything well prepared, tasty, great presentation and fresh. Service by the dining room staff was the best. My husband and I ate on My Time schedule and feel this worked out the best for us. We were able to see all the shows and enjoy the party feel in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Nightmare; Can't Wait to Go Home!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
leannoon
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I'm going to give a breakdown from check-in to disembark. Check-in was a nightmare. I did my family check-in online. Upload everyone head shot, input all the necessary info but except my credit card info. I didn't think it was mandatory for check in. We arrived in New Jersey a couple of days early to do some shopping and rented a van. My husband and I dropped my college children, my 22 years old ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

