Don’t limit your experience On the Mardi Gras

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Carnival Mardi Gras

User Avatar
Etta Pat
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

It had been a few years since I went on a cruise. On this cruise, I had to have a scooter because of my limited mobility. I had to also bring my walker and my cane. I was able to get them wrong where I could have my scooter inside and my walker. I wasn’t far from elevators. I met some nice people that would actually hold the elevator open for me as I into it on my scooter. It is a big ship. Would ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Huh? What happened??

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Serenade of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiseboys
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background: We had not sailed on Royal Caribbean since before the Covid shutdown (2019) and still had a NextCruise from a cancelled Majesty OTS sailing in 2021. So after a pause in sailing with RCCL, we booked this quick cruise from our homeport here in FL. We arrived at the pier at our prescribed boarding time and were checked in without any problem but with no recognition of being Crown & ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

By day 5 I couldn't wait to get off this ship and go home

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Freedom of the Seas

User Avatar
Traveler79
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have previously traveled on NCL and really enjoyed ourselves. We have never sailed with RCCL before but, we heard many wonderful things, so we decided to try Freedom Of The Seas. That was the first mistake. EMBARKING: When we embarked at 11AM, we were told our stateroom would be ready by 3 PM, it wasn't ready until 5PM and there was no announcement to let us know our room was ready. It ...
Sail Date: March 2012

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Norwegian Sun

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Sun

User Avatar
lgbill
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Cruised on the Norwegian Sun Eastern Caribbean Feb 26- Mar 5 2011. This was only our second cruise, first being NCL Spirit in 2009. We drove from Chicago to Port Canaveral. Boarding was very quick and easy. We took advantage of Casino at Sea boarding line, it was empty. Balcony cabin had plenty of room. Coffee maker in room. Minibar had room to store a couple of cans of Coke (we bring our own) , ...
Sail Date: February 2011

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

A Wonderful Aniversary (Husband's Perspective)

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Freedom of the Seas

User Avatar
SwabJocky
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Where to start! I will walk you through our trip and some pros and cons as I remember them.Departure day: We prearranged Laura's Shuttle Service to pick us up at our hotel that morning. They had a mix up and forgot us. Luckily we scheduled the pickup early enough so that we had time to called them and still get picked up in plenty of enough time to make it to the ship. At this point we really ...
Sail Date: February 2011

Mariner of the Seas - Eastern Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Mariner of the Seas

User Avatar
Tempdragon
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

We set sail on the Mariner of the Seas in October of 2006. My family of four, my wife, 5 year old son and a 13 year old niece stayed in two connecting inside cabins. We were on Deck 7 in the rear part of the ship. The ship was in great shape. It was very cleaning as the cleaning staff did a great job of keeping the public areas clean. It was a large ship (3100 guests) with many activities going ...
Sail Date: October 2006

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Traveled with children

Carnival Glory - Eastern Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
syhigh
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

This was our first cruise and I promised that I would write up a review upon returning. Everything that I have read on this website was very helpful, both the negative and positive. I thought I would return the favor. First the positive... We had a blast. These are only the highlights. First I have to say that Carnival had wonderful staff. Our steward, Dimiter was very polite and helpful. Our ...
Sail Date: March 2004

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

