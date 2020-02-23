  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
4069 reviews

1-10 of 4,069 Port Canaveral (Orlando) to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

A long awaited return with a Fantastic crew

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jemj
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

To start, I want to let everyone know that we enjoyed this ship and all it had to offer. We have been on 20+ cruises on 4 different lines and I want you to know that this cruise was so wonderful. We have been cruising for 15+ years and a vacation is always what YOU make of it. Where to start? The ship itself is beautiful!! There is so much to see and do; We did the roller coaster and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sharenamichele
2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Overall good experience

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Suzanne1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the woman who served us was a bit of an idiot, including writing the wrong stateroom numbers on our boarding passes, but otherwise it was smooth. The only other thing which was TERRIBLY annoying ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Enjoyed the Eastern Caribbean ports San Juan, Turks, St Thomas, Amber Cove

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
eltigre
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the ports and mid winter break. The disembarkation at the ports was excellent. That could not be said for the end of the cruise at Port Canaveral. Apparently there were issues with the gangplank having to be reset. After cruising on the Spirit, the Sunshine and the Paradise I would say this one fell short in both the food choice & preparation in the lido buffet, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

The best week!!

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
KathrynMScott
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My boyfriend and I chose this cruise for my 30th birthday and it did not dissapoint. I hadnt been on a carnival in 16 year and they were as great as i remember. Everyone of the ship bend over backwards just to back just YOU are comfortable and having a good time. Anything you could think of.... is there. You can or ANYTHING or NOTHING at all.. 24 hours a day. We laughed till our cheeks hurt at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Cove Balcony

Great trip!

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
DSMusick
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We loved all of the locations for stops. The sushi restaurant and Italian are amazing! So good we ate at each several times. Overall, the food was pretty good on the buffet and dining room as well. Love Guys burgers, Mexican and the pizza. The ship was very clean, the Crew are amazing. Always smiling and offering a hello or help with whatever you asked for. The boat was very clean and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Regular Cruise, More Negative Than Positive

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Cruise Cynic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are a family of four from Montreal, Canada, who cruise extensively. We have 9 previous cruises with Carnival, 22 overall. This trip was supposed to be husband, wife, and son only, but my daughter’s school trip to Europe was cancelled at the very last minute due to “the virus that shall not be named”, so we had to scramble to book her to travel with us. We got absolutely killed on airfare, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Will not cruise on the Breeze again

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
cruisergirl_01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the ports visited that we wanted to go to and living in the midwest, Orlando was not too awfully far to go. Our embarkation was the fastest and smoothest we have ever had in my 19 cruises. This is due to the workings of the Orlando port. Our cabin was an inside which is what we always get. Our dining was always at the main dining room, and it left a lot to be desired. It was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Dining disaster and harried housekeepers

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
marykcos
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I previously took a 6-day Royal Caribbean cruise on Freedom of the Seas and loved it. Tremendous service! Housekeeping was attentive, and gave us lots of advice on getting around the ship and ports. They removed the barrier between two ocean balcony rooms, so friends could share that space. My Time Dining was flexible, we didn't need to book dinner or entertainment in advance of the trip. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Bigger Is Not Better

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Aida360
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sister turned 40 and I surprised her with a cruise. She had always wanted to sail on one of the biggest ships. The ship was absolutely beautiful, modern and clean. Our room Steward and dining room Waiter and his Assistant were fabulous. Embarkation/disembarkation was extremely quick and very smooth. On the downside, the food was edible with the exception of my raw hamburger. I can honestly say ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Accessible

Find a cruise

