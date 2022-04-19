  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 10,624 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Worse Cruise ever !

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
pbianchi1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Great value, beautiful clean ship.

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Clange66
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My 8th cruise, my 5th with Carnival. I always have a balcony. Ship was being cleaned, counters being wiped down, and floors being washed, swept, you name it, it was being cleaned. Simon the cruise director was awesome. The best cruise director I have had on any of my prior cruises. The shows were spellbinding. The show 88 Keys was riverting. The casino was a lot of fun with a wide selection ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

not up to pre-covid standards of excellence.

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
gkinnear035
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed on over 7 cruises (RC, Carnival and NCL) and this was the most disappointing cruise yet. The most glaring disappointment was in the food and beverage area. While we (myself, brother and Dad.. to celebrate his 90th birthday) managed to find something to at the Windjammer buffet MOST of the time, the main dining room was horrible, both for breakfast and especially dinner. It seams ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Ship - Great, Port - Not So

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Isla Lovers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We live in Florida just over a 2 hour drive from Port Canaveral or The Port of Tampa. We have sailed numerous times out of Tampa, but this was our first sailing from Canaveral. The drive to the port is a breeze, just over 10 miles from I-95. The issues we discovered were mostly parking related. No valet service ( as in Tampa ), parking can be quite a hike from the terminal, and a real issue in ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Showing a few age wrinkles, but still sparkles!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ROYERSKINE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the ship size and port location close to our home. Having sailed on the Mariner in the past we were familiar with her layout, service reputation, cleanliness and attention to detail. She did not disappoint us. If you are looking for a good cruise experience, the Mariner provides most of what the larger newer mega ships are offering, with fewer passengers on board, easy ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Horrible service, no empathy, very disappointing

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Username0203
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

After cruising multiple times, my crew decided to try MSC since it’s new to our port. We were excited for the new experience and also for the reviews of low numbers of people cruising, thinking that this was going to be amazing for service, wait times etc. We were wrong- here’s a long list why.. -Most areas closed, coffee bar, beaches, shops, some bar areas -Limited options, beers, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

More Cons than Pros this trip

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
evp_495
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

From start to finish, the process to get on and off the boat was painless and pretty fast. The app needs quite a bit of work. There is a lot of conflicting information and it is not the best when it comes to being user friendly. There was a lot of miscommunication between the staff on and off the boat. We took into consideration a possibly new crew, but we had issues with required items that we ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Raw meat and ignored injury

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Rds10101
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 23 Carnival cruise and was extremely disappointed. Upon our first use of shower the bathroom flooded. The first meal staff was scraping and stacking our plates at our table as we ate desert. We were served raw and I mean raw meat twice on lido. The eggs looked like soup. Everything was Luke warm at best many items have been removed. Only half the buffet was open on a full ship. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mariner of the Seas Review April 2022

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
catsisnthecottage
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it fit perfectly within my spring break. We’ve never done only a four day cruise so that was new to us. Four days including embankment day. Three ports, no sea days. Grand Bahamas/Freeport, Coco Cay, Nassau. Super reasonably priced. Definitely got more than my money’s worth. They added grand Bahamas the day before sailing, so the ship had activities as if it were a sea ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Back to the fun

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Fgdiddy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was on the Mariner for a spring break cruise 4-19-2022. It was our first cruise since 2019 having cruised 14 times previously on NCL, Carnival and Royal Caribbean. This was our second cruise from Port Canaveral. We drove to the port and parked there which was extremely easy and cost $85 for the 4 days. I will say one of the benefits of what we learned in COVID is the embarkation process. It was ...
Sail Date: April 2022

