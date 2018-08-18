My Review
Your trip 30 years in the making
Carnival Magic - 5 Day – August 7 -12th 2021
The Bahamas From Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL
Start: Day 1: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Day 2: Fun day at Sea, Day 3: Half Moon Cay, Day 4: Nassau, Day 5: Bimini, End: Port Canaveral (Orlando)
The 1st voyage for the Carnival Magic ship since the COVID-19 stoppage.
There were four of us - ...
Our friend was in slot tourney. Steak house was amazing, extra $ for going there. Italian restaurant was ok for little money. Casino was always packed, which was expected. Ashtrays in casino are gold, and hard to find.....slow on wait staff.....only 1 learned my name, and I tip for every drink. Clean ship, great room steward! I got my ship on a stick/thingie on a dingie/vessel on a ...
I'll try to keep this short and sweet for you TL;DR folks.
Day One: Embarkation did not go without a hitch. Carnival did not print "Priority" on our boarding papers (my wife and I are presently Platinum), so we were sent to the regular line. After talking to a customer service rep we got that little Snafu fixed. After that boarding was a breeze. Cabins were still not available when we ...
We are Gold on Carnival ( almost platinum ) so we have sailed on carnival many times. Port Canaveral is an easy departure location for us in FL so this is why we like it. The ship is just typical carnival layout with a few changes. They put the Italian restaurant on the upstairs area of the Lido Buffet which makes the seating area in Lido more crowded unfortunately. The Spa is maybe one of the ...
We take Carnival every year, this was my least favorite ship that we've ever went on. It was hot all over the ship, the cabins were miserable hot, and every guest that I spoke with stated the same. The bars, hallways, you would be dressed up to have a great night and sweating your butt off all night. It's not a very pretty ship, just kind of blah. The people who work on it were awesome like ...
Yearly family vacation, and this year we chose a cruise. Everything from the entertainment staff all the way down to our state room was great! We took an Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise, and all ports of call were incredible. We visited Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan, and Grand Turk. In Amber Cove, we spent our time at a few shops and at the pool that is right off the ship once you walk down the ...
I was on sabbatical for the month of September and after my first cruise in April (4-day Carnival Liberty) I decided to go on a 7-day cruise on a larger ship. My mom and sister joined me and my daughter and 3 of us had a blast; one was a downer.
We drove in from Atlanta the night before and unfortunately I stayed up until 6AM playing on my phone so I started our trip off tired (big mistake, ...
We booked this cruise, our 5th last minute, only 3 weeks from departure. I was worried about the cabins left but as it turned out, we loved it. We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 which was aft and close to the elevator. It was central to all our favorite places!
Embarkation wasn't fun as it was outside in Cape Canaveral. This was my first time waiting in a line outside the terminal. However, ...
Check in was easier than I thought it was going to be no problems and no issues getting onto the ship. We went straight to out room because we didnt arrive early morning we took our time and it seemed to pay off no waiting to check in and the room was ready.
I had booked an interior on the 11th deck, I wasnt looking forward to the room 11275 but I was really pleased, I was travelling with my ...
We choose this ship mainly for the ports of call and knew it wasn't a new ship BUT this ship was just plain awful. This was our 3rd cruise (6 sailed total) with carnival and will be our last! For my review below, I would have stopped at customer service to discuss with them but every time I stopped the line was ridiculous, so I did not get a chance.
Ship-Overall completely outdated smells of ...