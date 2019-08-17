Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

A few months ago we were on the Mariner of the Seas and had a bad experience with the food which I reviewed on this site. When we sailed again this month, the service and the food in the main dining room was 100% better!!! We had a great waiter and the food was so much better. The Windjammer was a lot better too--the only problem was they did not have any bananas the 1st 3 days--a supply ...