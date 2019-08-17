A few months ago we were on the Mariner of the Seas and had a bad experience with the food which I reviewed on this site. When we sailed again this month, the service and the food in the main dining room was 100% better!!! We had a great waiter and the food was so much better. The Windjammer was a lot better too--the only problem was they did not have any bananas the 1st 3 days--a supply ...
Let me get the only negative aspect of our cruise over with so we can proceed to all the great experiences onboard Mariner of the Seas. My issue is not with Royal Caribbean but with the Bermuda Government. The itinerary was reversed sailing to Bermuda 1st, then Nassau and Coco Cay, which was fine as we could enjoy our sea days at the beginning of the trip. We were informed by Royal Caribbean of ...
I can honestly say worst cruise I have ever been on. The first day we show up at 1:30 our given time to check in. We had our documentation. Covid test negative, Covid vaccine and passports. Before boarding they ask for your documentation. We were told Covid test had to be electronic. I asked please show me where that was written. The gentlemen said he didn't have the paperwork and if ...
We chose this cruise because of the Port Canaveral Departure and Bermuda stop
Mariner of the Seas
May 15, 2022
8 days, Bermuda, Nassau, CoCo Cay
Room 6283. Promenade
We flew into Orlando (MCO) early Saturday morning.
We used Mears (Go Car) service to Hampton Inn Seaworld. Car service was great.
Can’t say enough good at the hotel. Great staff, clean, and quiet for the ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the pink sand of Bermuda. Unfortunately Hurricane Jerry wanted to go there too. So it's still on our bucket list. It came as no surprise when I got the email 2 days before we sailed that the itinerary had been changed. We went to Puerto Rico , Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos. Turks and Caicos was our favorite. The color of the water was ...
This is my 3rd cruise on the Breeze, once in 2014 and I decided I would not sail her again. Then my sister and I were looking for a cheap getaway, the pricing was good, so with some hesitation I booked the Breeze in July.
We had a great time, the food was a marked improvement, entertainment good and service excellent.
Then I booked the Bermuda cruise for September 21, with another couple. ...
We chose this cruise because it left from our usual cruise port and was going to Bermuda.
The port was Canaveral which we find exceptionally efficient! Embarkation processing was as fast as we could walk. Cabins were ready by 1:30 and our luggage showed up prior to dinner (we did not have FTTF or elite status).
Cabin stewards offer AM, PM, or twice a day servicing, extra pillows and towels ...
We typically go on 2 to 3 cruises a year. Normally, we use Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.We chose Carnival this cruise because we went with a group of 6 friends. The embarkation and entertainment were the only things on our cruise that was not a disappointment. We bought the premium drink package which is a terrible RIP off! One ounce liquor servings only.
The bartenders were very slow, ...
We chose this ship because it sailed from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Bermuda. That was the ONLY reason. My previous experience with Carnival was "lowest common denominator". I've been on about 20 cruises with Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity.
Here are my "positive" notes: (1) fastest ever embarkation, (2) arrived at cabin 1:30PM with luggage waiting, (3) lifeboat ...
This cruise was amazing! Ports were Amber Cove, St. Virgin Island, PR, and Grand Turk. It took only 45 minutes to get abroad the ship. People were very friendly. The workers are great and always speaking. Not one employee was on a cell phone the entire cruise unless they were high in authority. They work extremely hard. The food was good all over except the dining room food quality food ...