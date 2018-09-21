Let me get the only negative aspect of our cruise over with so we can proceed to all the great experiences onboard Mariner of the Seas. My issue is not with Royal Caribbean but with the Bermuda Government. The itinerary was reversed sailing to Bermuda 1st, then Nassau and Coco Cay, which was fine as we could enjoy our sea days at the beginning of the trip. We were informed by Royal Caribbean of ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the pink sand of Bermuda. Unfortunately Hurricane Jerry wanted to go there too. So it's still on our bucket list. It came as no surprise when I got the email 2 days before we sailed that the itinerary had been changed. We went to Puerto Rico , Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos. Turks and Caicos was our favorite. The color of the water was ...
This is my 3rd cruise on the Breeze, once in 2014 and I decided I would not sail her again. Then my sister and I were looking for a cheap getaway, the pricing was good, so with some hesitation I booked the Breeze in July.
We had a great time, the food was a marked improvement, entertainment good and service excellent.
Then I booked the Bermuda cruise for September 21, with another couple. ...
We chose this cruise because it left from our usual cruise port and was going to Bermuda.
The port was Canaveral which we find exceptionally efficient! Embarkation processing was as fast as we could walk. Cabins were ready by 1:30 and our luggage showed up prior to dinner (we did not have FTTF or elite status).
Cabin stewards offer AM, PM, or twice a day servicing, extra pillows and towels ...
We typically go on 2 to 3 cruises a year. Normally, we use Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.We chose Carnival this cruise because we went with a group of 6 friends. The embarkation and entertainment were the only things on our cruise that was not a disappointment. We bought the premium drink package which is a terrible RIP off! One ounce liquor servings only.
The bartenders were very slow, ...
We chose this ship because it sailed from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Bermuda. That was the ONLY reason. My previous experience with Carnival was "lowest common denominator". I've been on about 20 cruises with Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity.
Here are my "positive" notes: (1) fastest ever embarkation, (2) arrived at cabin 1:30PM with luggage waiting, (3) lifeboat ...
This cruise was amazing! Ports were Amber Cove, St. Virgin Island, PR, and Grand Turk. It took only 45 minutes to get abroad the ship. People were very friendly. The workers are great and always speaking. Not one employee was on a cell phone the entire cruise unless they were high in authority. They work extremely hard. The food was good all over except the dining room food quality food ...
We have been cruising for several years now on multiple lines. We are very familiar with Port Canaveral and enjoy sailing from there. Embarkation was fast and easy. Probably one of the best in our history. The Sunshine is a large Ship but not a mega ship. Large enough to not feel crowded. She had a major refit in 2012 changing from the Destiny to the Sunshine. My wife and I found her layout ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to go to Bermuda, Embarkation was poor, this was the longest it had taken me to get on a ship in my 20 cruises since 1991.The Sunshine is a nice ship, this was my second time on board, it has a difficult deck plan.Cabin was very nice I had a balcony 7249. Dining was very good except they did not follow my request that I had book from May 2017 for a table for ...
My girlfriend and I (20s) took a very large family group (30 people!) on the Sensation's May 4 cruising to the Bahamas. It was our 3rd cruise, first on Carnival, but most of the group were 1st-timers. We all had a good time (especially the 1st-timers), but the ship is definitely sub-par. I had low expectations going into the trip based on reviews I had read here, so I wasn't terribly disappointed, ...