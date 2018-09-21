Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bermuda

Let me get the only negative aspect of our cruise over with so we can proceed to all the great experiences onboard Mariner of the Seas. My issue is not with Royal Caribbean but with the Bermuda Government. The itinerary was reversed sailing to Bermuda 1st, then Nassau and Coco Cay, which was fine as we could enjoy our sea days at the beginning of the trip. We were informed by Royal Caribbean of ...