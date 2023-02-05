Everything is disorganized... waiting to board the boat... entering a dining room to eat... excursions forget it. They take all day and then you have no time to visit the place you arrived in... relaxing is a complete joke... stressful to the point you just want to stay in your room. Getting off the boat just make sure you give yourself ample time. I will not be going on this cruise again.
Give ...
We are avid cruisers and decided to try the MSC seashore as we have never sailed MSC before. The difficulties started with the website and the app not working properly before the trip. The embarkation process in Port Canaveral was disastrous. Such a chaotic mess. Once on the ship our room was not made up in the 3 bed configuration that I had requested. Called the front desk, went to dinner ...
Our trip with MSC was not a great experience, unlike many other reviews I’ve seen.
Bad:
-The trip to the port. We came to Orlando and stayed at Disney resorts for a few days first, so the drive to Port Canaveral was quite long. There was only one lane for drop-off, so we waited about half an hour to get dropped off. The line was much longer and time consuming than expected, and reached all ...
It was so fun I met so many people, our waiter in the main dining room Eduardo was great with a wonderful personality. The bars the bars were amazing. Lots of things to do. The party’s were really fun , especially the silent party they played really good songs for all ages. The specialty restaurants were really nice as well . I really enjoyed the hibachi restaurant. The have wonderful deserts , ...
If you have Cruised with Royal Caribbean dont bother wasting your money cruising with MSC. We took a cruise to relax on 4/2 to 4/9 to Western Caribbean. MSC bills itself as a family friendly cruise lines
Relaxation we did not get!
1) To get the girls (16yrs old) Non-Alcoholic package with frozen fruity drinks and latte's, bottled water and softserve ice cream. They had to go to the adult ...
I normally don’t leave reviews but after reading so many bad reviews of this ship I felt like I needed to add a good one. Overall, this was a great cruise. The ship is very nice, clean, and well-maintained. The staff were very attentive and helpful. I had a great week spending time with friends and relaxing. If you’re not a fussy traveler and you’re looking for a good value, this is the cruise for ...
This was our first trip on an MSC ship so wanted to try it out. Our recent trip on MSC Maraviglia sailing 7 days 03-19-2023 through 03-26-2023 was the worst cruise we have ever been on. The ship itself was beautiful, however, the service was AWFUL. The buffet kept running out of plates, silverware, coffee cups, and coffee. The drink fountains only had two out of four serving drinks which also kept ...
We booked this cruise about 2 weeks prior to sailing. Cost was the biggest factor in our decision making and MSC had an itinerary that interested us and the price was within our budget of what we wanted to spend. Our family enjoyed our time on the ship and we booked our next cruise with MSC as well.
During Embarkation, it did feel like we were standing and waiting for a long time. It did seem ...
We went with wife's brother and his wife to give MSC a try. Overall we were happy with MSC and we will cruise with them again.
Arriving at Port Canaveral we dropped our luggage and parked around 11am. The only line we encountered was outside the port building before security. The line moved quickly. Once past security we were directed to the Diamond line and within about 10 minutes were ...
Did an 11 day back to back last month on the Meraviglia. First time on MSC. Getting on the ship was fast and easy. The ship is nice, big, clean and lots of cool features. We did a Bella class balcony on 14th floor which included at booking time the easy plus drink pkge and wifi. The room was nice, room steward Joey was amazing. bring a power adapter so you can use more of the plugs in the room. ...