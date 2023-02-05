Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

We booked this cruise about 2 weeks prior to sailing. Cost was the biggest factor in our decision making and MSC had an itinerary that interested us and the price was within our budget of what we wanted to spend. Our family enjoyed our time on the ship and we booked our next cruise with MSC as well. During Embarkation, it did feel like we were standing and waiting for a long time. It did seem ...