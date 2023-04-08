Perth (Fremantle) to UK Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
1.5
Terrible
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Perth (Fremantle) to UK Cruise Reviews

you get what you pay for.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Pacific Explorer

User Avatar
lynn milne
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

remember......you get what you pay for. it's an old rusty ship, some things were ok but food was the worst we have ever encountered on a cruise ship. In the main dining room- same menu every night, pie n chips, fish n chips, spaghetti bol, parmigiana n chips, etc ect. offered a caesar salad with option to pay an extra $4.50 for chicken ! never seen that before from the standard menu. The whole ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Never Again

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Pacific Explorer

User Avatar
ThisisEmilyFae
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My partner and I just got off the Pacific Explorer - Kimberley Adventure - 8th - 17th April 2023 with P&O Australia. I've noticed there's not many reviews of P&O Australia and this makes is really hard for fellow cruisers to make a proper informed choice on whether to book. I'd like to state that this was purely our experience and I'm sure others had a very different opinion. We've been on other ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Perth (Fremantle) to UK
Perth (Fremantle) to UK Pacific Explorer Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to UK Pacific Explorer Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.