Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Pacific Explorer

My partner and I just got off the Pacific Explorer - Kimberley Adventure - 8th - 17th April 2023 with P&O Australia. I've noticed there's not many reviews of P&O Australia and this makes is really hard for fellow cruisers to make a proper informed choice on whether to book. I'd like to state that this was purely our experience and I'm sure others had a very different opinion. We've been on other ...