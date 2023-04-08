remember......you get what you pay for. it's an old rusty ship, some things were ok but food was the worst we have ever encountered on a cruise ship. In the main dining room- same menu every night, pie n chips, fish n chips, spaghetti bol, parmigiana n chips, etc ect. offered a caesar salad with option to pay an extra $4.50 for chicken ! never seen that before from the standard menu. The whole ...
My partner and I just got off the Pacific Explorer - Kimberley Adventure - 8th - 17th April 2023 with P&O Australia. I've noticed there's not many reviews of P&O Australia and this makes is really hard for fellow cruisers to make a proper informed choice on whether to book. I'd like to state that this was purely our experience and I'm sure others had a very different opinion. We've been on other ...