Perth (Fremantle) to the South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Better than we expected

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

Deb1971
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise to sail in 2021 but it got postponed twice due to covid related issues. Have sailed once with P&O before and it was not the best experience so went onto this cruise with rather low expectations. Embarkation - we did the Verifly before we arrived to make things easier. Despite the website and all the documentation saying you need to wear a mask in the terminal and for ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Excellent Short cruise

Review for Queen Victoria to South Pacific

Dazza14
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Arrived at Fremantle dock and the time it took for us to sign in get passed customs only took 15 minutes dad and i did not rush once aboard, took our carry on luggage to the room we didn't panic that our bags hadn't arrived went for a wonder around the ship it was great i admit yes it is different from the Queen Mary 2 but it was still one experience to remember. The waiters serving us for ...
Sail Date: March 2010

Cabin Type: Balcony

