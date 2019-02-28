  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Perth (Fremantle) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
106 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 106 Perth (Fremantle) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rbagsrpacked
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Last Aus /NZ cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
FlyingDutchman15
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves. The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Really awful experience I don’t wish to have again

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruiselover1965
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We went Queens Grill on a short cruise in December 2019. It cost a lot of obey but it was a special occasion so we booked it. It was awful from beginning to end. The butler didn’t even exist. We never saw him once. So although Cunard advertise this wonderful person who will pamper you good luck with that you have more chance of meeting Santa. He was meant to great us and show us to our room ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse

Very disappointing

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Libra46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Liked the itinerary and wanted to try Cunard. From the start it was annoying. Could never get on the cruise Personaliser . Kept complaining to our agent and Cunard direct but took weeks before they fixed the problem. By that time it was only a couple of weeks before our cruise. No cabin number was assigned until a week before. They couldn’t send us an itinerary as they said it was less than ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Harrassed to purchase 'Packages'

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
foxland
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have previously sailed on Celebrity and enjoyed the upmarket ambiance and cultured environment BUT alas this seems to have been eroded into what has become a very ordinary cruise line. The harassment we experienced form staff as soon as we boarded to 'purchase a package' was beyond annoying. On no less than 45 occasions we were asked to purchase on day one. This continued for 3 days and on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Lack of onshore time

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Invergowriemike
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise is a disappointment.The food in the restaurant was never hot and the menu choice just seemed to be juggled about each night.Restaurant staff very good as usual but the wine waiters seemed to give you one glass then disappear.The cafe is a nightmare and very difficult to find a seat not because there are not enough of them but the over 70 groups seem to just sit there for hours after ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

A good first time cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
HChickNZ
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We researched heavily before we picked a cruise line and ship, broken down into tonnage, amenities and restaurant choices, as well as general destinations. We chose to book a deluxe verandah stateroom, and got placed starboard on level 7. We feel that our travel agent should have indicated to us that by paying more we would have had included all the perks and extras that we paid for anyway, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Good itinerary but very cold at sea.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Lil Ben
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Good itinerary and ships reviews. Pablito in Al Baccio was the hardest working member of staff on the ship, a real asset to Celebrity. Platino, Kevin and Thia looked after us very well in the restaurant, very pleasant and professional service received from them all. Kadek our steward friendly and helpful, made us feel very welcome and did a good job. Disappointed with the evening offering in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Over priced Drinks

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
en.deavour
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. It satisfied the ports we wanted to visit. The food was great, the desserts were amazing, The ship and stateroom were immaculate. The entertainment overall was soso compaired to other cruises we have been on. The shining star was the Piano player from Geelong. The big screen is hidden up on a deck where nobody visits. It would be better on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Disappointing Second time around.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ROPERUNNER
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we had done the cruise from Auckland to Perth the year before and were very impressed with the Solstice . What a difference a year makes , the ship was showing a lot of wear. The entertainment on the cruise the year before was excellent , this trip it was less than average. The drinks packages had gone up and the discount they offered on board was 10% , 15% ,20% ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2D

Other Cruise Styles from Perth (Fremantle) Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
