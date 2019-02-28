This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves.
The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
We went Queens Grill on a short cruise in December 2019. It cost a lot of obey but it was a special occasion so we booked it.
It was awful from beginning to end. The butler didn’t even exist. We never saw him once. So although Cunard advertise this wonderful person who will pamper you good luck with that you have more chance of meeting Santa. He was meant to great us and show us to our room ...
Liked the itinerary and wanted to try Cunard.
From the start it was annoying. Could never get on the cruise Personaliser . Kept complaining to our agent and Cunard direct but took weeks before they fixed the problem.
By that time it was only a couple of weeks before our cruise. No cabin number was assigned until a week before. They couldn’t send us an itinerary as they said it was less than ...
We have previously sailed on Celebrity and enjoyed the upmarket ambiance and cultured environment BUT alas this seems to have been eroded into what has become a very ordinary cruise line.
The harassment we experienced form staff as soon as we boarded to 'purchase a package' was beyond annoying. On no less than 45 occasions we were asked to purchase on day one. This continued for 3 days and on ...
This cruise is a disappointment.The food in the restaurant was never hot and the menu choice just seemed to be juggled about each night.Restaurant staff very good as usual but the wine waiters seemed to give you one glass then disappear.The cafe is a nightmare and very difficult to find a seat not because there are not enough of them but the over 70 groups seem to just sit there for hours after ...
We researched heavily before we picked a cruise line and ship, broken down into tonnage, amenities and restaurant choices, as well as general destinations. We chose to book a deluxe verandah stateroom, and got placed starboard on level 7.
We feel that our travel agent should have indicated to us that by paying more we would have had included all the perks and extras that we paid for anyway, ...
Good itinerary and ships reviews. Pablito in Al Baccio was the hardest working member of staff on the ship, a real asset to Celebrity. Platino, Kevin and Thia looked after us very well in the restaurant, very pleasant and professional service received from them all. Kadek our steward friendly and helpful, made us feel very welcome and did a good job.
Disappointed with the evening offering in ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. It satisfied the ports we wanted to visit. The food was great, the desserts were amazing,
The ship and stateroom were immaculate. The entertainment overall was soso compaired to other cruises we have been on. The shining star was the Piano player from Geelong. The big screen is hidden up on a deck where nobody visits. It would be better on the ...
We chose this cruise as we had done the cruise from Auckland to Perth the year before and were very impressed with the Solstice . What a difference a year makes , the ship was showing a lot of wear. The entertainment on the cruise the year before was excellent , this trip it was less than average. The drinks packages had gone up and the discount they offered on board was 10% , 15% ,20% ...