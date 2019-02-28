We so looked forward to an epic journey all round Australia, but what was sold to us as a 28 day cruise all round Australia, turned out to be a number of cruises joined together which meant a lot of repeats . One of the highlights for us was to visit Hobart and this was cancelled as was the visit to Busselton and Margaret river. Brisbane is a problem as the cruise port has no public transport so a ...
Most reviews focus on luxury and the ship’s amenities, but when on an expedition cruise, especially in remote areas, the safety of guests is often overlooked.
During a fishing excursion a fellow guest experienced a subtle but potentially very serious medical event. Nick who was the guide was very observant to notice and assess the situation. He immediately radioed the ship and commenced a ...
This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves.
The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
We went Queens Grill on a short cruise in December 2019. It cost a lot of obey but it was a special occasion so we booked it.
It was awful from beginning to end. The butler didn’t even exist. We never saw him once. So although Cunard advertise this wonderful person who will pamper you good luck with that you have more chance of meeting Santa. He was meant to great us and show us to our room ...
Liked the itinerary and wanted to try Cunard.
From the start it was annoying. Could never get on the cruise Personaliser . Kept complaining to our agent and Cunard direct but took weeks before they fixed the problem.
By that time it was only a couple of weeks before our cruise. No cabin number was assigned until a week before. They couldn’t send us an itinerary as they said it was less than ...
My wife and I traveled on True North which was our first time on it. It was fabulous.
I felt the best attribute of the ship was the staff - their genuine warmth, engagement, fun and hospitality. It is impossible to force these traits and for them to shine as genuine characteristics is to their credit.
The coast is rugged, remote and spectacular. I can see why our Dutch friends in the ...
We chose this cruise as it was a long time since we had been on a larger ship (Celebrity Alaskan cruise 11 years ago) and we felt like an end of summer holiday through Australian ports that we are fairly familiar with.
We flew to Perth from Auckland 4 days prior to the cruise and thoroughly enjoyed this delightful city.
Embarkation was a nightmare as no training had been given to the local ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. It satisfied the ports we wanted to visit. The food was great, the desserts were amazing,
The ship and stateroom were immaculate. The entertainment overall was soso compaired to other cruises we have been on. The shining star was the Piano player from Geelong. The big screen is hidden up on a deck where nobody visits. It would be better on the ...
We chose this cruise as we had done the cruise from Auckland to Perth the year before and were very impressed with the Solstice . What a difference a year makes , the ship was showing a lot of wear. The entertainment on the cruise the year before was excellent , this trip it was less than average. The drinks packages had gone up and the discount they offered on board was 10% , 15% ,20% ...