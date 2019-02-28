  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
112 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 112 Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Circumnavigation of Australia

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
gillianc1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We so looked forward to an epic journey all round Australia, but what was sold to us as a 28 day cruise all round Australia, turned out to be a number of cruises joined together which meant a lot of repeats . One of the highlights for us was to visit Hobart and this was cancelled as was the visit to Busselton and Margaret river. Brisbane is a problem as the cruise port has no public transport so a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

It is not always about luxury.

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Graham P
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Most reviews focus on luxury and the ship’s amenities, but when on an expedition cruise, especially in remote areas, the safety of guests is often overlooked. During a fishing excursion a fellow guest experienced a subtle but potentially very serious medical event. Nick who was the guide was very observant to notice and assess the situation. He immediately radioed the ship and commenced a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disappointing

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rbagsrpacked
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Last Aus /NZ cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
FlyingDutchman15
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves. The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Really awful experience I don’t wish to have again

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruiselover1965
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We went Queens Grill on a short cruise in December 2019. It cost a lot of obey but it was a special occasion so we booked it. It was awful from beginning to end. The butler didn’t even exist. We never saw him once. So although Cunard advertise this wonderful person who will pamper you good luck with that you have more chance of meeting Santa. He was meant to great us and show us to our room ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse

Very disappointing

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Libra46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Liked the itinerary and wanted to try Cunard. From the start it was annoying. Could never get on the cruise Personaliser . Kept complaining to our agent and Cunard direct but took weeks before they fixed the problem. By that time it was only a couple of weeks before our cruise. No cabin number was assigned until a week before. They couldn’t send us an itinerary as they said it was less than ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

First timers

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
rory1234
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife and I traveled on True North which was our first time on it. It was fabulous. I felt the best attribute of the ship was the staff - their genuine warmth, engagement, fun and hospitality. It is impossible to force these traits and for them to shine as genuine characteristics is to their credit. The coast is rugged, remote and spectacular. I can see why our Dutch friends in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

End of Summer Cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Graham98
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it was a long time since we had been on a larger ship (Celebrity Alaskan cruise 11 years ago) and we felt like an end of summer holiday through Australian ports that we are fairly familiar with. We flew to Perth from Auckland 4 days prior to the cruise and thoroughly enjoyed this delightful city. Embarkation was a nightmare as no training had been given to the local ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Over priced Drinks

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
en.deavour
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. It satisfied the ports we wanted to visit. The food was great, the desserts were amazing, The ship and stateroom were immaculate. The entertainment overall was soso compaired to other cruises we have been on. The shining star was the Piano player from Geelong. The big screen is hidden up on a deck where nobody visits. It would be better on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Disappointing Second time around.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ROPERUNNER
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we had done the cruise from Auckland to Perth the year before and were very impressed with the Solstice . What a difference a year makes , the ship was showing a lot of wear. The entertainment on the cruise the year before was excellent , this trip it was less than average. The drinks packages had gone up and the discount they offered on board was 10% , 15% ,20% ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2D

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand True North Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand True North Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Celebrity Solstice Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Perth (Fremantle) to Australia & New Zealand Volendam Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent