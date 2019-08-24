We planned and looked forward to the Pearl Seas St. Lawrence /Canadian Maritimes trip for some time. We enjoyed a great variety of different kinds of port experiences enroute and the cruising views were lovely. We were very pleased with the service, comfort, and itinerary we experienced on this trip. The excursions off ship were great and included nature, museums, art, and more. The evening ...
This was one of their longer Great Lakes cruises and we loved it in every way. Highly-recommended! We can't say enough about the ship, the itinerary, the food, and the staff.
With just one only one ship in their fleet—the 210-passenger Pearl Mist—Pearl Seas Cruises is a player in northern U.S. and Canadian waters, offering up fall foliage cruises along New England and Canada, sailing the St. ...
My summary of our Pearl Mist cruise was fabulous. We boarded at lunch time and sent to the dinning room on the first deck and the crew took our luggage to our well decorated and roomy stateroom with a balcony. The ship is well organized and clean with all nice furnishings. We were very comfortable in the new chairs in each room. Nico the bartender remembered our beverage request for the whole ...
The Great Lakes cruise on Pearl Mist was an amazing experience! We never, in our wildest imagination, would have known the expanse of these Great Lakes!
We loved our time sailing on these Lakes, even in the Rough Waters. But the highlight of our cruise was our stops and excursions in the ports at each Lake!
The Pearl Mist itself was a beautiful ship and the attention to each passenger was ...
The Pearl Mist is a great size ship, and cruising the Great Lakes was a nice change form the many Caribbean cruises we have taken.. I love the personal experience of the smaller ship. The staff was excellent, and the food was like eating at a 5 Star restaurant. The entertainment was fantastic and all of the ports were fun to see. The staff went out of their way to accommodate the people who ...
This was a cruise out of Toronto and which visited the following ports:
Port Colborne, Ontario (Gateway to Niagara Falls)
Cleveland, Ohio (Home of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame)
Detroit, Michigan (Original home of Motown Records)
Parry Sound, Ontario (Delightful small town on Georgian Bay)
Midland, Ontario (Beautiful murals in the downtown)
Sault Ste Marie, Ontario (Home of ...
For a fun and different cruise, you should consider going on the Great Lakes cruise on the Pearl Mist with Pearl Cruises! My husband and I went on an 11 day cruise in May - June on the Pearl Mist leaving Toronto and arriving in Milwaukee.
All our experiences on the Pearl Mist were top rate. Many of the crew members have been with the ship since it started sailing in 2014 and it shows in their ...
When we booked our Pearl Seas cruise in March of 2022 the latest reviews were dated before the pandemic and, while they were mixed, there were several 5* ratings so we thought we’d give it a try. I checked back before our August sailing date and found nothing but negative comments. So, we prepared ourselves to be disappointed. Fortunately, our reality was very different.
We were pleased that ...
We chose Pearl Seas because its Great Lakes Itinerary had more Canadian ports than other cruise lines. We sailed 11 nights from Toronto to Milwaukee. But buyer beware! The cabins do not at all look like the photos in their online brochure.
Carpets and furnishings were faded and worn and very dated in style. The first night on board, our room heating system didn't work. Drawers were so ...
We wanted to tour the Great Lakes on a small ship in style. To start our days, the breakfasts were always excellent with a nice variety. The portions at each meal were just right. We enjoyed the open seating at each meal. The cabin and bathroom were a good size with a nice shower. The cabin steward was very attentive and friendly. The ship was well maintained and clean. We appreciated the ...