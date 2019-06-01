Wanted to sail through the Saint Lawrence Seaway and visit Quebec, Montreal and Toronto. This is an expensive cruise that we had high expectations, that would go along with their premium cost. During rainy and cold weather the Ships Sun ☀️ Decks become worthless. Exercise equipment is out on those open decks and become unusable in bad weather. Lounges are small and not very functional to ...
We chose this cruise based on the destination and the advertising. The destination was perfect. The advertising was a lie.
We were told the ship would be at a berth totally different from where, after one hour of research, we finally found the ship.
We were not welcomed on board except by one surely individual who demanded we surrender our passports. That's it. No one to assist or direct ...
We chose this cruise because of the route & ports. In previous cruises up the coast to Canada, only the biggest ports were included because of the ship size. So the Pearl Mist being smaller, was able to stop at places like Lunenburg, Gaspe, Isles de la Madeleine and Saguenay that bigger ships can't. However, it was not to be. In Bar Harbor, the ship lay at anchor for a full day because of a ...
After reading the many negative reviews of this ship and cruise company, we were very concerned about doing this extended trip, particularly after having extensive (2+ years) ocean/river cruising experiences on ultra luxury smaller cruise ships. We were very much interested in the specific itinerary. Our Pearl Mist cruise experience was outstanding and we found that the majority of the negative ...
We wanted to tour the Great Lakes on a small ship in style. To start our days, the breakfasts were always excellent with a nice variety. The portions at each meal were just right. We enjoyed the open seating at each meal. The cabin and bathroom were a good size with a nice shower. The cabin steward was very attentive and friendly. The ship was well maintained and clean. We appreciated the ...
While we knew this ship obviously caters to more elderly travelers, we chose this cruise for the itinerary and a small ship experience. We’d wanted to see this part of the country and this looked like a great way to do it. We’ve cruised a lot, but always on large ocean-going ships.
We were very pleased with our experience on Pearl Mist. The cabin was spacious with lots of storage and outlets. ...
My husband wanted to see the Great Lakes and he loves cruising. We read the reviews and all said “older” passengers. Somehow we didn’t imagine that meant most would be mid 70s to 90s. At 62 that meant we were a whole lot younger than most of the passengers. There were possibly 10 passengers around our age or younger. We had cabin R303 - a nice large stateroom . Because of the odd layout however we ...
We wanted to experience the Great Lakes and thought this cruise was a good way to do it.
The crew was well trained, friendly and happy but the ship itself was a disappointment. It was rather shabby and in need of a refurbishment. The furniture was well worn with nicks and scratches and most of the carpeting needed cleaning. The lounges were set up like an old fashioned parlor and not appointed ...
We chose this cruise because it stopped in Mackinac Island and provided a chance to see all five Great Lakes.
We stayed in the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee prior to the cruise rather than the recommended hotel only because it was our anniversary and we wanted something special. Milwaukee has plenty to do within walking distance of the dock and is safe and clean.
The Pearl Mist is a small ...
My wife wanted to cruise the Great Lakes and i found this ship that was sailing from Toronto, ON Canada through the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay ending in Milwaukee, WS . The ship's facilities were very good but cabins and rooms are dated. The crew members were excellent and very attentive to passenger needs and requests. Entertainment and activities are geared to retired (60+) and service was ...