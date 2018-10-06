Wanted to sail through the Saint Lawrence Seaway and visit Quebec, Montreal and Toronto. This is an expensive cruise that we had high expectations, that would go along with their premium cost. During rainy and cold weather the Ships Sun ☀️ Decks become worthless. Exercise equipment is out on those open decks and become unusable in bad weather. Lounges are small and not very functional to ...
We chose this cruise based on the destination and the advertising. The destination was perfect. The advertising was a lie.
We were told the ship would be at a berth totally different from where, after one hour of research, we finally found the ship.
We were not welcomed on board except by one surely individual who demanded we surrender our passports. That's it. No one to assist or direct ...
We chose this cruise because of the route & ports. In previous cruises up the coast to Canada, only the biggest ports were included because of the ship size. So the Pearl Mist being smaller, was able to stop at places like Lunenburg, Gaspe, Isles de la Madeleine and Saguenay that bigger ships can't. However, it was not to be. In Bar Harbor, the ship lay at anchor for a full day because of a ...
After reading the many negative reviews of this ship and cruise company, we were very concerned about doing this extended trip, particularly after having extensive (2+ years) ocean/river cruising experiences on ultra luxury smaller cruise ships. We were very much interested in the specific itinerary. Our Pearl Mist cruise experience was outstanding and we found that the majority of the negative ...
We chose this cruise because it stopped in Mackinac Island and provided a chance to see all five Great Lakes.
We stayed in the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee prior to the cruise rather than the recommended hotel only because it was our anniversary and we wanted something special. Milwaukee has plenty to do within walking distance of the dock and is safe and clean.
The Pearl Mist is a small ...
We chose this cruise because we had never been to eastern Canada, and it was the only cruise and time of year the ship visited Toronto as well as Montreal and Quebec City. The best part and a surprise treat was that all shore excursions were complimentary. That saved us over $1,000 and freed us to choose what we wanted to do without regard to price. In some ports we took two shore excursions a ...
I chose this cruise because I had never visited the part of eastern Canada the itinerary covered. The staff is attentive, service is excellent, food very good. The the ship caters to seniors but, unfortunately, assumes that all seniors are inactive; there is no treadmill, the fitness equipment that is available is in poor condition and located outside, making it unusable in inclement weather. ...
For anyone relying on a wheelchair, beware. There were steps to navigate during initial boarding; the day trips were unavailable to us because 5 of the stops we anchored in the harbor and the small boat used to get us to the mainland had steps; and if we were able to get to land, the tour busses were not wheelchair accessible. There were layers of problems getting off and on the boat so even if we ...
We chose this cruise to be with our aging parents. The good news: nobody died. The bad news: we had to live through a week of noisy nights, cheap over cooked or processed food, missed excursions, and cheap accommodations.
We arrived at ports only to be told we could not disembark because of weather. Our itinerary changed with no notice as the staff made poor decisions about excursions. It was ...
I prefer to cruise rivers in the USA. This cruise was the St. Lawrence Seaway in Canada, and the eastern coast of the US. The cruise was outstanding! The ports of call were very unique, beautiful, and very accommodating.
Cruising on a smaller ship is so preferable to larger ships. First of all, smaller ports are accessible and beautiful. The towns are not overwhelmed by the number of ...