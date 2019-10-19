  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Paul Gauguin South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Beach on Nuku Hiva
Wake kayaker from the tender
Church on Tahuata
Cemetery on Tahuata
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
294 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 294 Paul Gauguin South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Best way to see French Polynesia

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
ScotsLady
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a dream destination for us, postponed twice due to covid travel. The size of the ship is good for this area. Only 230 passengers so excellent service. And spends longer in this area than the big ships. The crew are all amazing, very quickly know your names. Nothing too much trouble. Food was excellent . We especially liked The Grill and dining by the pool in Bora Bora was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

I cannot say enough about this small ship and the crew and the service!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sophie the dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful. Once on the ship we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Awesome!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
jrd71265
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Have always wanted to see this part of the world. Paul Gauguin did it better than I could have imagined! The cruise ship was great, a little older, but clean and bright and had all the amenities needed. Small ship, less passengers, no long lines. Easy, efficient with their tenders to shore. Shore excursions were amazing. Crew members were spectacular! So kind and so accommodating. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

WOW! We loved the laid back atmosphere of the ship!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
TexasMomoffour
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Over the top service always with a smile! Wonderful, relaxed small ship atmosphere where you get to know the other 330 passengers onboard. We loved requesting a "table to share" in the evening to meet other folks. Fun nightly entertainment. The local Polynesians onboard with us the entire cruise to entertain and share with us about the culture were outstanding. Never a problem getting a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

It is the arrangements that make this cruise horrible

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
lafan42
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

So, this cruise was highly recommended by our travel agent and so we listened and booked it. So right from the get-go after final payment we received the airline reservations for a flight out of LAX that would not arrive until 10:30PM in Papeete and then they would transfer you to the ship. I am saying why? So, we'll board at Midnight? Yes. Well there goes your boarding experience and no dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Disappointing cruise and cruise ship on a very overrated cruise line!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
matthewbowen1966
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Let me start with the most positive and that is the staff especially waiting, bar and housekeeping. They are truly amazing and the best I have found on a cruise ship. I'm not gonna bother going into detail about every nook and cranny on the ship, many other people have written reviews about the number of coat hooks on the back of the door et cetera. Let's start with the ship! It's old and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

What a great trip!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
stephensjw
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Wow, what a fantastic experience! My wife and I had been looking forward to seeing the Marquesas islands for the first time. The Gauguin only makes a few trips to these wonderful islands 3 or 4 times per year. There is simply no better way to visit them. Over the span of a week, we were able to visit 4 unique islands and their authentic local population. Some islands have only 350-850 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wasn't what I expected

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Rol
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Was for our 10th wedding anniversary ,disappointed in the ship and how old it is inside for the 1st since we have cruised we didnt take any pictures of the interior ,the only good thing is that it's going in for major changes just dont change the crew they are excellent had a great room attendant and server manny in la veranda , love the stops in Bora,Janine,tahaa,moorea fakarava was nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Differently not a luxury cruise!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Kareni
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I were looking forward to this luxury cruise on Paul Gauguin. We have cruised many times in our 36 years of marriage and do not have an alliance with any cruise line. We are most interested in the itinerary. Embarkation was poorly done. We were advised to arrive at or after 3PM. We arrived at 2:45pm to a line completely in the sun. Buses were backing up running their exhaust ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful service. Relaxing cruise

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
NeedToVacation
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband & I had saved up for our 25th anniversary to go to Tahiti. It was SO worth the wait! No lines anywhere - and they treat you like royalty. The ship is the perfect size. The staterooms are so comfortable. We got a balcony room near the front on Deck 7, and were not disappointed. I enjoyed the entertainment at night when I could stay awake that late(!). The dancers are very good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

South Pacific Cruise Reviews for Paul Gauguin Cruises Ships
Paul Gauguin South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Paul Gauguin South Pacific Cruise Reviews
