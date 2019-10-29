  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Passau Cruise Reviews

Jan made violins of dfferent sizes, even the smallest for a 1 year old.
Violin maker and repairer, Jan Nemcek - this violin is centuries old, was broken and Jan repaired it.
The Cologne Cathedral at night as we left Cologne for Kinderdijk, Netherlands the next morning.
One of the Castles on the middle Rhine.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
302 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 302 Viking Passau Cruise Reviews

Danube Waltz was a dance of a lifetime

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Casey R
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our travel agent had taken this cruise and recommended it. It exceeded our expectations, even with Covid protocols in place. The excursions were outstanding, and we even had a couple of additional excursions, of which the bicycle tour of Budapest could not be beat, as it was just my husband and myself and our tour guide. Our program Director, Mario, treated everyone as if they were the only ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A wonderful experience with caring people

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JerryTexas52
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Viking but we have sailed on two river cruises previously with another cruise line. We enjoyed this experience very much. From the first day, the crew was exceptionally caring and friendly. Our rooms were kept spotless and in wonderful order. The food we received at each meal was like fine dining. The port excursions were well organized and all we needed was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Don't waste $1800 on a balcony cabin on a Viking Riverboat cruise on the Danube

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maroon1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suzanne216
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022. This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last. 5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn your experience wasn't the 5-star trip you envisioned, @Suzanne216. If you have not yet done so, we invite you to share this, and any additional feedback, to...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

EXCELLENT first river cruise

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LucasBeanWood
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are experienced ocean cruisers but we had never been on a river cruise. We were slightly nervous about river cruising and nervous about COVID protocols (I nearly died from COVID-19 early in 2020). The COVID protocols were OUTSTANDING in our view – tested before leaving the US, tested before getting on the Ingvi, tested every morning, and tested the last day before our post-cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
pbrn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise in Feb. 2021 to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. We chose Viking because of the itinerary and the date. We had been on the Rhine River with a different company so thought we'd try Viking this time and couldn't have been happier. Whether or not the cruise would be canceled was questionable up to the days before because of the changing Covid status but Viking kept us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Almost famous

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelers tale
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise on the advice of our travel agent and it was a great offer at the time but our cruise was cancelled due to COVID and the offer didn't remain the same it was more expensive even after the 25% discount the gave us. That couldn't be helped though. The deal was a casualty of COVID. The cruise was very nice. We loved all the things that were included like the excursion at every ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Love Viking

Review for Viking Kadlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cabo45
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We hadn’t cruised on the Danube so we picked this cruise. We have sailed with Viking a few other times so we had high expectations. They did not disappoint. We felt safe as we were tested for Covid daily. Our steward addressed us by name while greeting us. He was good about cleaning the room while we were gone. The food was awesome. We had a lot of choices even though it is not a large cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Nothing special

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Billdref
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague. The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time. Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing, first time River Cruising Experience

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
Denisedhall
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have been to Europe many times, always on our own itinerary, but we had always wanted to go on a River Cruise...this one was perfect, as we celebrated our Anniversary. Viking and the Crew on the Hermod was Spot On. There is not one negative thing I can say. The Walking tours in the morning, were very informative, giving us a taste to return to some of the cities, and we really enjoyed the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Passau
Scenic Passau Cruise Reviews
Scenic Passau Cruise Reviews
Amadeus River Cruises Passau Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Passau Cruise Reviews
Travelmarvel Passau Cruise Reviews
Arena River Cruises Passau Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.