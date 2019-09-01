  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Passau Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
204 reviews

1-10 of 204 Passau Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Excellent learning adventure on the Danube this side of Budapest

Review for Viking Vilhjalm to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tomc1978
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

WE lived in Germany from 1979 to 1984 and enjoyed travelling throughout western Europe. We did not have many opportunities to visit eastern Europe at that time. A cruise from Passau to Budapest was the ideal opportunity to 1) try a river cruise on a 2) route that lead us to places we had not visited before. The Danube was a great way to travel. We do not like packing up our bags everyday to ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Love Viking

Review for Viking Kadlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cabo45
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We hadn’t cruised on the Danube so we picked this cruise. We have sailed with Viking a few other times so we had high expectations. They did not disappoint. We felt safe as we were tested for Covid daily. Our steward addressed us by name while greeting us. He was good about cleaning the room while we were gone. The food was awesome. We had a lot of choices even though it is not a large cruise ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Another disappointed customer

Review for Viking Legend to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jaynea
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I am reading the review written by Disappointed in April 2019 and it could have been written by us ! Such a tired old boat , it's like an old peoples home . We have been on 2 previous wonderful Viking cruises which were wonderful so decided to book this one . So disappointed we may not do another. The ship including cabins are from the dark ages and really let Viking down . To emphasise this we ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Interesting destinations, excellent crew, good food and excellent weather

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fireman999
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on a number of sea cruises previously and this was our 3rd river cruise that we chose for the destinations. We had not been on Emerald before so this was a new experience for us. We were met at the airport and transferred to the ship without any problem and greeted by the crew who were very helpful. Our luggage arrived at the cabin safely that we found that the cabin facilities ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Beautiful cruise!

Review for Viking Legend to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lynnie1107
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the tour down the Danube. Our first river cruiswe and we were thrilled. We met wonderful people and the staff was amazing. Very friendly and helpful. The food was delicious. The cruise itself was so fun and picturesque. We really enjoyed the tours and learned so much about the history and culture of the cities and tours. We started 2 days ahead in Prague and then went to ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Strauss and Mozart concert

Review for Viking Legend to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Bill and Liz Burton
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have wanted to try a river cruise for some time and we also wanted to experience a Strauss concert. This cruise satisfied both needs. The off boat tours were all amazing, very well organised and the local guides were exceptional. The lady who was Program Director was very good she was very friendly and helpful, nothing was too much trouble. The quality of the food and service was extremely ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Cruise was good. Leaving the ship was not.

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hbcapital
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Lovely relaxing River Cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - All

User Avatar
Patsiegirl
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had a wonderful cruise with an excellent cabin on the lower deck. Plenty of space and a well stocked bathroom. All meals were delicious and well presented food and there was plenty of first class wine at each meal. The staff were all excellent and happy and appeared happy to look after us. Our cabin steward, Ivo, could not have been nicer or more efficient. a Boris, the programme manager, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

