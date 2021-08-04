  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Passau River Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.6
375 reviews

1-10 of 375 Passau River Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Time Probably Not the Last

Review for Amadeus Brilliant to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jtitus
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Danube Waltz was a dance of a lifetime

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Casey R
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our travel agent had taken this cruise and recommended it. It exceeded our expectations, even with Covid protocols in place. The excursions were outstanding, and we even had a couple of additional excursions, of which the bicycle tour of Budapest could not be beat, as it was just my husband and myself and our tour guide. Our program Director, Mario, treated everyone as if they were the only ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Don't waste $1800 on a balcony cabin on a Viking Riverboat cruise on the Danube

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maroon1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suzanne216
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022. This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last. 5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn your experience wasn't the 5-star trip you envisioned, @Suzanne216. If you have not yet done so, we invite you to share this, and any additional feedback, to...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

EXCELLENT first river cruise

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LucasBeanWood
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are experienced ocean cruisers but we had never been on a river cruise. We were slightly nervous about river cruising and nervous about COVID protocols (I nearly died from COVID-19 early in 2020). The COVID protocols were OUTSTANDING in our view – tested before leaving the US, tested before getting on the Ingvi, tested every morning, and tested the last day before our post-cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Danube River Cruise - Vilshofen to Budapest (pre-cruise in Prague)

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Steve McT
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

As part of our 'bucket list', my wife and I have always wanted to take a river cruise - friends and family have always recommended the Danube. We spent 3 day in Prague, cruised 7 days from Vilshofen to Budapest and spent 2 post cruise days in Budapest. The AMAWaterways staff and crew were top notch. All of the logistical details were taken care of and the trip went smoothly from beginning to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

AMA Magna Danube Cruise - Amazing Ship and Wonderful Crew

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
network58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Space and more space for passengers. The extra wide ship is significantly different than other river ships. Staterooms, hallways and public venues are what you notice first. Plus it is only a two years sailing on the Danube, launched in 2019. * First class experience with professional staff who make sure you are having a great vacation * Food that is diverse and delicious, with presentation ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

Traveled with disabled person

Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
pbrn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise in Feb. 2021 to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. We chose Viking because of the itinerary and the date. We had been on the Rhine River with a different company so thought we'd try Viking this time and couldn't have been happier. Whether or not the cruise would be canceled was questionable up to the days before because of the changing Covid status but Viking kept us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Almost famous

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelers tale
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise on the advice of our travel agent and it was a great offer at the time but our cruise was cancelled due to COVID and the offer didn't remain the same it was more expensive even after the 25% discount the gave us. That couldn't be helped though. The deal was a casualty of COVID. The cruise was very nice. We loved all the things that were included like the excursion at every ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

“A dream come true...”

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
Martha1912
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We have been planning this cruise since 2016 to include the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. We were SO disappointed when it was canceled last year, but were delighted to know that Europe had opened up in time for us to go this year. We could not have been more pleased with the AmaMegna ship and it’s crew, from the moment we got on board. It is such a Beautiful ship in every way. Raul ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

