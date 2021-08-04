Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

We have been planning this cruise since 2016 to include the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. We were SO disappointed when it was canceled last year, but were delighted to know that Europe had opened up in time for us to go this year. We could not have been more pleased with the AmaMegna ship and it’s crew, from the moment we got on board. It is such a Beautiful ship in every way. Raul ...