Passau Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
151 reviews

1-10 of 151 Passau Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Time Probably Not the Last

Review for Amadeus Brilliant to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jtitus
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Danube Waltz was a dance of a lifetime

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Casey R
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our travel agent had taken this cruise and recommended it. It exceeded our expectations, even with Covid protocols in place. The excursions were outstanding, and we even had a couple of additional excursions, of which the bicycle tour of Budapest could not be beat, as it was just my husband and myself and our tour guide. Our program Director, Mario, treated everyone as if they were the only ...
Sail Date: May 2022

EXCELLENT first river cruise

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LucasBeanWood
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are experienced ocean cruisers but we had never been on a river cruise. We were slightly nervous about river cruising and nervous about COVID protocols (I nearly died from COVID-19 early in 2020). The COVID protocols were OUTSTANDING in our view – tested before leaving the US, tested before getting on the Ingvi, tested every morning, and tested the last day before our post-cruise ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
pbrn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise in Feb. 2021 to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. We chose Viking because of the itinerary and the date. We had been on the Rhine River with a different company so thought we'd try Viking this time and couldn't have been happier. Whether or not the cruise would be canceled was questionable up to the days before because of the changing Covid status but Viking kept us ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Almost famous

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelers tale
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise on the advice of our travel agent and it was a great offer at the time but our cruise was cancelled due to COVID and the offer didn't remain the same it was more expensive even after the 25% discount the gave us. That couldn't be helped though. The deal was a casualty of COVID. The cruise was very nice. We loved all the things that were included like the excursion at every ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Nothing special

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Billdref
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague. The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time. Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing, first time River Cruising Experience

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
Denisedhall
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have been to Europe many times, always on our own itinerary, but we had always wanted to go on a River Cruise...this one was perfect, as we celebrated our Anniversary. Viking and the Crew on the Hermod was Spot On. There is not one negative thing I can say. The Walking tours in the morning, were very informative, giving us a taste to return to some of the cities, and we really enjoyed the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Sail Date: October 2019

CroisiEurope Trans European River Cruise 30 Sept 2019

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
toucansuk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
Sail Date: September 2019

