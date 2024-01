Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Embla

We wanted to take a cruise, but not on a big ocean liner! something small and with a Cozie feel to it, we picked this cruise off our bucket list of places to visit! And we were not disappointed. everything was from the first step on to the last step off was the best!! Every person on that staff was friendly and polite. And very professional. We will look for a Viking cruise every time we travel. ...