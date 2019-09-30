I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour industry, were so happy to see us.
This cruise line is First Class and there was nothing missing. From arriving at the location which we started, all the way through checking in for ...
Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague.
The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time.
Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...
We have been to Europe many times, always on our own itinerary, but we had always wanted to go on a River Cruise...this one was perfect, as we celebrated our Anniversary.
Viking and the Crew on the Hermod was Spot On. There is not one negative thing I can say. The Walking tours in the morning, were very informative, giving us a taste to return to some of the cities, and we really enjoyed the ...
This was our fourth river cruise with Uniworld over the past couple of years. We like Uniworld because they always deliver on their promise of beautifully decorated rooms, great food, delicious wines and topped off with consistent exceptional on board service and first class pampering fit for a king and queen on every trip. The staff have always been 5 star plus, but on the Maria Theresa they were ...
This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
We have been on a number of sea cruises previously and this was our 3rd river cruise that we chose for the destinations. We had not been on Emerald before so this was a new experience for us.
We were met at the airport and transferred to the ship without any problem and greeted by the crew who were very helpful. Our luggage arrived at the cabin safely that we found that the cabin facilities ...
I am reading the review written by Disappointed in April 2019 and it could have been written by us ! Such a tired old boat , it's like an old peoples home . We have been on 2 previous wonderful Viking cruises which were wonderful so decided to book this one . So disappointed we may not do another. The ship including cabins are from the dark ages and really let Viking down . To emphasise this we ...
I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful.
Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
We chose this cruise for the tour down the Danube. Our first river cruiswe and we were thrilled. We met wonderful people and the staff was amazing. Very friendly and helpful. The food was delicious. The cruise itself was so fun and picturesque. We really enjoyed the tours and learned so much about the history and culture of the cities and tours. We started 2 days ahead in Prague and then went to ...
This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...