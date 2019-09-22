Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

I have cruised on Avalon before and found them to be a wonderful and relaxing way to travel. I travel as a single. Their staff is very helpful in providing information on things to see and do on your own. You meet other nice travelers from all over the world. You see sites that you would never see unless you got off the beaten bath. Many UNESCO sites that would be missed if you sailed a larger ...