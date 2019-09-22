  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Paris Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 163 Paris Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

J'aime Amawaterways!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
AZTravelGal
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then. Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ama Waterways Fan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable. Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

The nicest people and most interesting sites are on an Avalon cruise

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KateYule
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised on Avalon before and found them to be a wonderful and relaxing way to travel. I travel as a single. Their staff is very helpful in providing information on things to see and do on your own. You meet other nice travelers from all over the world. You see sites that you would never see unless you got off the beaten bath. Many UNESCO sites that would be missed if you sailed a larger ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Very enjoyable trip.

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SZLai
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KVV
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise. This was our fourth river cruise with Scenic and it was every bit as enjoyable as the previous three. The crew on the Scenic Sapphire could not have been more accommodating and helpful. Our room was cleaned perfectly every morning and every evening by our wonderful room maid, Gabi. The waiters in the lounge ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

More style than substance

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dpender
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We toured with Avalon last year on the Danube and had a wonderful experience. So we decided to go with Scenic expecting an even higher level of service. The Scenic Diamond is a relatively new ship with all amenities. The service on board was above and beyond at every level. Sadly, the two most important parts of the on-board experience came up short. The food and wines were nowhere near the level ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great staff

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lenwoolley
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Travel agent recommended. Everything was wonderful. We enjoyed the room very much except for the septic odour that was prevalent on a number of occasions and the lighting, which was not very good, especially for the application of make-up. The cleaning staff did an excellent job of taking care of any requests we had and tried on a number of occasions to get rid of the door, with some success ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

