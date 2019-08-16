Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family!
The tours were ...
Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then.
Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!!
From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable.
Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
I have cruised on Avalon before and found them to be a wonderful and relaxing way to travel. I travel as a single. Their staff is very helpful in providing information on things to see and do on your own. You meet other nice travelers from all over the world. You see sites that you would never see unless you got off the beaten bath. Many UNESCO sites that would be missed if you sailed a larger ...
We chose this cruise based on itinerary. We have been on the Crown and this was our 15th cruise on Princess. We were on the 28 days version of the British Isles cruise with the transatlantic.
I felt for a older ship it was in well maintained condition. They were replacing carpet in many rooms while we were about. Saw little rust and wood railings were well varnished not oxidized.
I felt the ...
After reading all of the negative Reviews about the Crown Princess, British Isles itinerary, my expectations of the ship and cruise line were not high. But, my group was pleasantly surprised and we really enjoyed our trip leaving from Le Havre at the end of August. The interior room, for the price, was better than expected, the bed was very comfortable and the cabin fit our needs for three just ...
This is our 9th time river cruising with Ama Waterways and once again tour experience was exceptional.
Our cruise included a pre-stay in Paris and the a seven day cruise to the Normandy coast and back. Timing of all departures and excursions was outstanding and transportation, when required, was with Ama Waterways own buses which were clean and comfortable.
The ship (AmaLyra) is not one of ...
I only chose this cruise for the itinerary, almost everything about the cruise experience was sub-standard, frustrating, and it did not come close to meeting my expectations. So disappointed.
Balcony room on the baja deck was near back of ship; the room smelled!!!! it was also filthy, including bugs in the drawers and dust everywhere, also varnish all peeled from railing on balcony and rust ...