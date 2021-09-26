  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Paris River Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.6
Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Covid Complications

Review for ms Emerald to Africa

User Avatar
Gourmet Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

For our first foray back into cruising my DH and I chose a Tauck Rhône cruise “Savoring France” beginning with 2 nights in the Intercontinental Paris Opera. We began our Paris visit at a different hotel with 6 nights at The Peninsula so it was a nice touch at the beginning when Tauck still provided a transfer from CDG to that hotel. We were on our own to take an Uber over to the Tauck hotel but ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Really needs a refurbish

Review for Seine Princesse to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
Sail Date: March 2022

J'aime Amawaterways!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
AZTravelGal
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then. Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ama Waterways Fan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable. Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Small pleasures of a Burgundy Barge trip add up.

Review for L'Art de Vivre to France

User Avatar
sandbag7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were picked up from our Hotel in Paris and driven South 2.5 hours to the location of our barge on the Du Nivernais canal NIN Burgundy. Our driver was also the Barge Captain and Cruise Director. There were 3 more crew members including the Pilot, Chef and Chief Steward/Server/Wine and Cheese educator. L’Art de Vivre is a classic barge redesigned with 4 small cabins with separate space for ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

