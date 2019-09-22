  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Paris Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
57 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 57 Paris Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

This ship is NOT comparable to other Uniworld Ships and services

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
C Mauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Small pleasures of a Burgundy Barge trip add up.

Review for L'Art de Vivre to France

User Avatar
sandbag7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were picked up from our Hotel in Paris and driven South 2.5 hours to the location of our barge on the Du Nivernais canal NIN Burgundy. Our driver was also the Barge Captain and Cruise Director. There were 3 more crew members including the Pilot, Chef and Chief Steward/Server/Wine and Cheese educator. L’Art de Vivre is a classic barge redesigned with 4 small cabins with separate space for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Fabulous and extraordinary…go barging!

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
jodyt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

La Belle Époque was our first barge cruise and we have already booked another one! The crew was incredibly friendly, professional, and attentive. Service was just outstanding! The food and wines were first class with a chef that always amazed us with his creativity. With only 8 guests, all aspects (touring, dinning, etc) of the barging experience could be personalized. We were also fortunate ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
pjbmontana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Worth the Wait for Such a Special Trip!

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
SherronB
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Very enjoyable trip.

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SZLai
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KVV
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise. This was our fourth river cruise with Scenic and it was every bit as enjoyable as the previous three. The crew on the Scenic Sapphire could not have been more accommodating and helpful. Our room was cleaned perfectly every morning and every evening by our wonderful room maid, Gabi. The waiters in the lounge ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great staff

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lenwoolley
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Travel agent recommended. Everything was wonderful. We enjoyed the room very much except for the septic odour that was prevalent on a number of occasions and the lighting, which was not very good, especially for the application of make-up. The cleaning staff did an excellent job of taking care of any requests we had and tried on a number of occasions to get rid of the door, with some success ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Every aspect was a highlight. Magnificent!

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lynndylou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had done the Rhine River Cruise before and thoroughly enjoyed it. This one was equally as brilliant but maybe a little less “hectic”. A joy from beginning to end. The staff were so friendly, welcoming and professional. The food was exceptional. The scenery and tours were all first class, five star all the way! Everything was so well organised that you knew every day exactly what time to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

