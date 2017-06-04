We had an awesome time on tgis 9-day cruise which we also went a 14-day TA afterwards from Barcelona to Miami! We also booked a Paris hotel stay through NCL, which allowed us to walk over to both the Arch de Triumph and the Eiffel Tower before jumping on tge 3-hour NCL transfer bus to Le Havre where be boarded the Pearl. Along the way our bus driver had to drive through a snow blizzard most of the ...
We were extremely disappointed!
NCL changed the Itinerary couple times before our departure. The reason I selected this itinerary because it was only 1 day at sea and visiting Gibraltar and Bordeaux and Le Havre France. We ended up not seeing neither of the 3 places. Not a great start! All ports were so far from everything we had to pay for taxis or shuttles.
They should consider ...
Well, to Start the cruise we had to walk with our luggage from a little shack where they check your passport and this walk was far and my wife has a bad foot. Then we come on the cruise and half of the staff is nice and the other half act like you're not even there or you don't even exist. then in the buffet breakfast and lunch is exactly the same every day it makes you feel like you're in a ...
Our service was excellent on the ship but there were a few matters which dropped the rating from excellent overall. NCL had much to overcome at first as our first experience was so negative. NCL didn’t have a shuttle or any transportation from Le Havre train station to the port causing people to scramble for a taxi or a van, and the horrible processing at the port made people wait for a long time ...
My husband chose this cruise for the price and the fact it was a Mediterranean company as I’m Italian. We had a lovely time and to be honest the year before we went on celebrity and were really disappointed to be honest.
We have two boys and really they need activity and kids clubs to keep them occupied. The Magnifica really did supply and fill that need without any hidden extra costs which ...
Maiden voyage Le Havre to Genoa - beautiful ship. Joined the ship from an overnight ferry service from Portsmouth - we were able to walk to the cruise terminal - the embarkation was good, if a little disorganised - large number of passengers to deal with.
The ship is marvellous in all areas - the promenade dome is awesome. The balcony cabin was large although limited storage space - remember to ...
Yes it's a new ship but MSC has no excuse not have a full trained staff aboard. Lines are long for everything from dining to service. Food is il prepared old and cold.
We had purchased the extra dining package that includes Eataly, Butchers Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar. Kaito was the best and Eataly was good but the Butcher needs to get real steaks and a real steak chef, McDonald's gives you more ...
My mother and I turned up to find that we'd been mistakenly allocated a child's bedroom in the middle of a family bedroom.
This meant we had a small sofa bed meant for two children, for two adults, with two interconnecting rooms on either side - no furniture in the room, no space, nothing. When we complained to reception they told us that this was the room we had booked and that there were no ...
The ports in Western-Europe were very interesting and the renowed small ship OCEANIA SIRENA had the opportunity to reach also smaller unknown ports in the best time for travelling into this Region - in August!
Because we are cruisers who prefer higher temperatures on a cruiseship for using the pooldeck and the balcony!
In summary the different Dining-Options were excellent with an excellent ...