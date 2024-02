Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Magnifica

We were Sceptical after reading some bad reports on here about MSC and Maginifica we had a wonderful time so much so we have booked to go again in 5 weeks (different Itinerary ) the staff and animation team were so friendly ( probably because we are friendly to them ) Restaurant : we do no eat in the Buffet and prefer the sit down option which we were very please with , if you are expecting ...