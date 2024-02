Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Euribia

Firstly the price of a cruise is a real bargain! You can't fault this. Spotless ship and has a fantastic crew. I loved how clean the ship always was. I would also say the cabin was spotless and always cleaned with fresh towels. This was twice a day sometimes. I have to say the lift system is brilliant! It really works and never gets overcrowded and forced to stop on so many floors. Well ...