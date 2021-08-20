  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Paris Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
138 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 138 Paris Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Covid Complications

Review for ms Emerald to Africa

User Avatar
Gourmet Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

For our first foray back into cruising my DH and I chose a Tauck Rhône cruise “Savoring France” beginning with 2 nights in the Intercontinental Paris Opera. We began our Paris visit at a different hotel with 6 nights at The Peninsula so it was a nice touch at the beginning when Tauck still provided a transfer from CDG to that hotel. We were on our own to take an Uber over to the Tauck hotel but ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Really needs a refurbish

Review for Seine Princesse to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
Sail Date: March 2022

J'aime Amawaterways!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
AZTravelGal
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then. Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ama Waterways Fan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable. Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Fabulous and extraordinary…go barging!

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
jodyt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

La Belle Époque was our first barge cruise and we have already booked another one! The crew was incredibly friendly, professional, and attentive. Service was just outstanding! The food and wines were first class with a chef that always amazed us with his creativity. With only 8 guests, all aspects (touring, dinning, etc) of the barging experience could be personalized. We were also fortunate ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Lights ... History ... Fantastic & Safe

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
susanstar88
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Originally, we booked this second Viking cruise for my hubby's retirement cruise! But with the state of the world ... we were postponed & postponed ... but it all worked out perfectly anyways! The crew of the Idi was so perfectly welcoming and the boat was extremely safe & clean! We were all required a vaccination, masks were required & everyone was tested daily ... all of the tours were very ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

