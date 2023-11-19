Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

This was our Third Viking River cruise and our 6th viking cruise....It will be our last! We chose this cruise because we had done a Viking Christmas Market cruise before and we had a credit left over from covid that was due to expire. In retrospect, I should have let the credit expire! Evidently this was a fairly new itinerary and, for sure, one that Viking new nothing about. In at least two ...