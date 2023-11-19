  • Newsletter
Paris to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
836 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 836 Paris to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Disappointing holiday cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

etierney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Not a unique Christmas Market voyage

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Herja

Hanadong
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Listed as a Christmas Market cruise docking at places I have visited before, I expected the emphasis to be on the Christmas markets. I expected on board education sessions, at least one, on the long history of the markets and how each one is unique with the same underpinnings. Educational moment on the foods served at the markets would have been appreciated. Biggest disappointment was paying ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Christmas Markets were not top of tthe list

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Herja

jjfla
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise specifically for the christmas markets but what we received was a lot of bus time and enrichment tours with tons of time walking and seeing things we were not really interested in. first time in paris, christmas market non existent, did get about 10 minutes for a picture of the effie tower . hotel in paris ok but nothing t write home about, trip to trier, walking in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

The Paris Christmas Market Cruise without Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

BluePeril
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise to explore Christmas Markets along the Seine. While the ship and staff were wonderful, the Christmas Market part was sorely lacking. Maybe it was too early in the season? We did visit a market in Paris and a very small market in Roen but it was not Christmas Market heavy like the Danube cruises. If we'd known this, we would have chosen a Danube or Rhine cruise. The towns along ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

A Dream Come True

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

Scree
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I have always wondered what the European Christmas Markets were like. This cruise allowed me to find out! My husband and I went on this cruise as a birthday present for me. This was our first Viking cruise but will not be the last. We stayed two nights in Paris as part of the journey. Our first excursion included a bus tour of the city as well as free time at the Christmas Market. This Market ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Bucket list visit to the Christmas markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

Will25
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife had always wanted to visit the Christmas markets in Europe. This cruise fit the bill perfectly, as well as coinciding with our 45th anniversary. From the start, Viking took good care of us. Planning for the Air travel portion of the trip was handled well, with 1 on 1 interaction with the planners. Our plane was 4 hours late, but we were greeted as soon as we passed through passport ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Terrible experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

Alpha Chan
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

1. Bed is old and small, size like a car seat. 2. The food is terrible in the first three days, a lot of leave off. They cook the leftovers for lunch. Lol 3. A few days need to wake up at 4am, because they request to put the luggage out at 5:30am. Crazy!!! 4. Excursion (included), everyday is church and Christmas markets. Sometimes church is small, Christmas markets is small like only 5 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cruise at your own risk!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

DFW traveling fool
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our Third Viking River cruise and our 6th viking cruise....It will be our last! We chose this cruise because we had done a Viking Christmas Market cruise before and we had a credit left over from covid that was due to expire. In retrospect, I should have let the credit expire! Evidently this was a fairly new itinerary and, for sure, one that Viking new nothing about. In at least two ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful…. But…

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Radgrid

BopsCharlie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I’ve been on several other cruise lines but this was not only my first Viking Cruise, but my first river cruise. It was wonderful. The staff friendly and professional; the excursions well planned and executed. The food choices were excellent and well presented. We happened to travel over Thanksgiving and the staff and chef made it an enjoyable experience. We had a “traditional” Thanksgiving dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Relaxing Enjoyment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

DrNev
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are longtime cruisers (55 so far). This was our 1st Viking Cruise and I must say it we very enjoyable. The service was outstanding both onboard and during our post cruise extention. Our Explorer Suite was well appointed and large. The tours were well planned and only required a small amount of effort to do. The food was good, not great, but definitely adequate and tasty. The staff from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

