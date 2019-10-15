  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Paris to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

4.6
930 reviews

1-10 of 930 Paris to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Our Dream Cruise - Seven Days on the Seine

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8grammy8
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our group of eight senior citizens arrived in Paris on the day before the cruise started. This gave us time to see a bit of the city, enjoy a relaxing dinner near our hotel, and get a little rest before we left on the cruise. We were picked up and taken to the ship, where we had lunch. Our cruise directors arranged for taxi service and we spent the afternoon at the Arc de Triomphe. When we ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellence is defined by Viking

Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rmlngnbchr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done the Danube on a previous trip. The decision to choose Paris and the heart of Normandy was my husband’s wish to visit the Normandy beaches. It was a good decision. There was lots of interesting tours, both included and optional. As expected, everything was perfect. Even though a first impression is the cabin is small, it works! The layout is efficient, it may take a bit of ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Paris to Normandy

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rasmussen12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We really wanted to visit Normandy Beach and cemetery because of the history. The scenery was a bonus! As always, Viking takes GREAT care of all of its passengers - fantastic food, great customer service, very reliable transportation, fully-stocked bar, shore excursions, transportation to & from the airport, etc. The crew - bar, dining, cruise director, ALL of them - did a great job! We ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Positively wonderful trip!

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ching808
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose Avalon again because of the classy way they handled the low water situation on the Rhine when we went last year and were sure their professionalism and high quality would not disappoint...and they did not! We love Avalon's staterooms and their well organized shore trips as well as the quality of the staff, food...I guess everything! We traveled with my 80+ year old parents who are still ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Great Itinerary, poor cabin choice

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hagleml1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Paris to Prague was a delightful itinerary, and the cruise had a very good price with free airfare. We normally book a veranda suite on Viking river cruises, but the explorer suite price was too good to pass up. In retrospect we should have passed and stayed with a veranda suite. The explorer suite is beautiful, with lots of room and some nice extra perks, but once the ship is underway, the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Best Trip Ever

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cjenningsrn
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this ship for its itinerary on the Seine. We were truly looking forward to Vernon and Monet's Garden, which was spectacular, but we fell in love with every inch of France we saw!! Avalon knows how to treat passengers like royalty. From the captain to the chamber maids this crew was exceptionally talented at their job and very eager to assist passengers in any way possible. The cruise ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

The nicest people and most interesting sites are on an Avalon cruise

Review for Avalon Poetry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KateYule
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised on Avalon before and found them to be a wonderful and relaxing way to travel. I travel as a single. Their staff is very helpful in providing information on things to see and do on your own. You meet other nice travelers from all over the world. You see sites that you would never see unless you got off the beaten bath. Many UNESCO sites that would be missed if you sailed a larger ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Very enjoyable trip.

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SZLai
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Good with one glaring exception

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reeldoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife's father was in the D-day invasion and we wanted to visit the Normandy beaches. Pros of this line and ship: Excellent staff Good itinerary Good food Clean Excellent handling of air reservations and pick up and drop off at airport Informative enrichment programs Cons Wi-Fi is not secure Staterooms were tiny Only four TV stations: Sky Sports 1 CNN Fox News ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

