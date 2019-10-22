  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Paris to Europe Cruise Reviews

4.6
1061 reviews

1-10 of 1,061 Paris to Europe Cruise Reviews

Poor Dining

Review for Viking Herja to Europe - All

User Avatar
Luddybear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Meals served late after 7:30 pm. and we were hungry before meals. No healthy food was available for snacks. Limited dinner menus with few vegetables. Even salads were just a few bites and a sprig of decoration. Husband said he had one decently prepared meal, that was just mediocre. Little to no entertainment. No fitness room or pool. Tiny cabin with uncomfortable bed. Guides sometimes great ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
bikechic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time. Despite it all, Paris was magnificent and Viking made the entire voyage as enjoyable and convenient as they could, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Our Dream Cruise - Seven Days on the Seine

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8grammy8
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our group of eight senior citizens arrived in Paris on the day before the cruise started. This gave us time to see a bit of the city, enjoy a relaxing dinner near our hotel, and get a little rest before we left on the cruise. We were picked up and taken to the ship, where we had lunch. Our cruise directors arranged for taxi service and we spent the afternoon at the Arc de Triomphe. When we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellence is defined by Viking

Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rmlngnbchr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done the Danube on a previous trip. The decision to choose Paris and the heart of Normandy was my husband’s wish to visit the Normandy beaches. It was a good decision. There was lots of interesting tours, both included and optional. As expected, everything was perfect. Even though a first impression is the cabin is small, it works! The layout is efficient, it may take a bit of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Paris to Normandy

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rasmussen12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We really wanted to visit Normandy Beach and cemetery because of the history. The scenery was a bonus! As always, Viking takes GREAT care of all of its passengers - fantastic food, great customer service, very reliable transportation, fully-stocked bar, shore excursions, transportation to & from the airport, etc. The crew - bar, dining, cruise director, ALL of them - did a great job! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Positively wonderful trip!

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ching808
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose Avalon again because of the classy way they handled the low water situation on the Rhine when we went last year and were sure their professionalism and high quality would not disappoint...and they did not! We love Avalon's staterooms and their well organized shore trips as well as the quality of the staff, food...I guess everything! We traveled with my 80+ year old parents who are still ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

The best trip ever!!!

Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - All

User Avatar
durlingirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Could not have asked for a better trip. Smooth sailing, The ship was so easy to relax in. The service was above and beyond, friendly, accommodating and entertain and activities fit the bill. Room was comfortable and always kept clean. Ports and shore excursions were very well done Our favorite was visiting Normandy It was wonderful. I would highly recommend it to all My husband, who never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

We had a wonderful time!

Review for Viking Rolf to Europe - All

User Avatar
honi2005
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see Normandy, the D-Day Memorial and visit Paris again. We did not stay in Paris before the cruise, as we have been to Paris three times. Our Embarkation and Disembarkations went very well. We had no delays or problems. The ship was as we expected, as this was our third cruise with Viking. We like Viking because the crew is very helpful, the cabins are clean and the food is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Great Itinerary, poor cabin choice

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hagleml1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Paris to Prague was a delightful itinerary, and the cruise had a very good price with free airfare. We normally book a veranda suite on Viking river cruises, but the explorer suite price was too good to pass up. In retrospect we should have passed and stayed with a veranda suite. The explorer suite is beautiful, with lots of room and some nice extra perks, but once the ship is underway, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Best Trip Ever

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cjenningsrn
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this ship for its itinerary on the Seine. We were truly looking forward to Vernon and Monet's Garden, which was spectacular, but we fell in love with every inch of France we saw!! Avalon knows how to treat passengers like royalty. From the captain to the chamber maids this crew was exceptionally talented at their job and very eager to assist passengers in any way possible. The cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

