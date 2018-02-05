Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...