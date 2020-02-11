We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Ventura, S/hampton - S/hampton, 2nd March - 5th. April 2023, 35nts.
This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in.
There were numerous incidences ...
The food was raw
Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise
Very few staff could speak English
No trays or cups in the buffet
Boat smells full of rust
Cabin was discussing smelt of ...
The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
This was a 5 week cruise, having only undertaken a few shorter cruises before, unlike many well seasoned cruisers on board, we were pleasantly surprised at the quality, standard and presentation of everything.
In a nut shell: on reading reviews (after we had paid a deposit) I started to get concerned! Fortunately a very level headed well travelled friend reassured me that the Ventura was ...
The Ventura cruise departed on ,11the February for a USA/Caribbean cruise of some 35 days.
Initial impressions of the ship were a bit mixed, some good, some less so. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 12, a reasonable size and a comfy bed. Our cabin steward was good and he did his duties well.
Our first port of call was La Corrina, we quite like this call and went ashore for a shop and some ...
We chose this cruise to get away from the worst of the British Weather, although for the first 10 days it seemed we had taken it with us. Whilst the weather improved the cruise of Ventura got worse.
Ship Overall
Dirty on the Outside and just as bad on the insde especially Waterside Buffet which for a restaurant was particularly grubby with stains on seating, sofa style backrests and the ...
Made a mistake by booking Ventura - Very noisy ship especially in the atrium with dance classes going on all day so unable to relax in the bar or coffee lounge. This went on in the evening so instead of having a pianist we had blaring music to contend with -very unpleasant so went to Glasshouse.
Excellent cabin and "Elvor" our cabin steward was very professional and did a excellent ...