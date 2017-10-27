  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

P&O Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

balcony view - Maderia D714
evening meal - lobster tail
evening meal - starter ceasar salad
evening meal - main Beef and yorkshire pudding
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
76 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 76 P&O Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Arvia maiden transatlantic

Review for Arvia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Karl Howes
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After enjoying our first P&O cruise on Iona in 2022 we were keen to see how Arvia would compare. Ship: The ship is really nicely laid out and designed with a good flow. The main moans from other passengers were about the number of sunbeds which were at a premium on the sea days. It was entertaining watching the towels on sunbeds from our balcony. All the crew we met were friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin D205 deluxe balcony cabin appauling and not as described and expected

Review for Aurora to Transatlantic

User Avatar
LorraineandArthur
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Had an excellent long haul cruise in 2013 on P&O's Adonia so was happy to trust them with another long haul cruise. The Aurora is a beautiful ship, lovely and clean, happy friendly crew, great onboard entertainent and excellent food. If you get the right cabin I would highly recomend it but our deluxe balcony cabin was disgusting. The balcony wasn't fit for purpose or as described to me by ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Great Cruise

Review for Arcadia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Stephen Penrose
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was a great time to cruise with P & O on the Arcadia - 4 weeks away at the beginning of November when it was wet and cold in the UK. No flying, Southampton to Southampton via Madeira, the Caribbean and the Azores. Once the ship had sailed through the fog (the first couple of days) the weather was really good. Interesting ports of call and extremely easy to get ashore when in port. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Loved Arcadia

Review for Arcadia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rich 112
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise WVDV6X. ARCADIA 16 September – 10 October 2019. Canada Sorry for the delay with this review. Family issues have taken up my time since we have returned Our 6th P and O cruise so far. To my mind in many ways the best cruise we have been on, (ish) Embarkation was very fast and efficient. The same with disembarkation, we left ahead of schedule Our cabin was B17, an inside and at ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Transatlantic cruise

Review for Azura to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Kaziebelle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Done it before twice and as it fitted in with our plans we decided to do it again.experienced many bad issues whilst onboard,all of them reported to the head of the relevant department but on almost every occasion the issues were not addressed which bothered us greatly to the point were we thought we would leave it until we returned home and then report it to p&o directly but to no avail. Very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Good Overall with Some Issues

Review for Britannia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JKeenan70
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Took a 15 day transatlantic cruise and overall it was good with some issues P&O should address. Positives Good embarkation process and boarded ship early Room available early Drinks prices reasonable Food in speciality restaurants very good Staff very friendly Ship clean in most parts Captain very good at keeping passengers informed Good Entertainment choices inc ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

An Interesting Cruise with Some Doubts about Food

Review for Arcadia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cruising muskateer
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because it fitted in with our diary and golden wedding celebration. All previous cruises we have had an outside cabin but this time we decided to try an inside and we were not disappointed. The size is quite comparable to the ordinary outside staterooms and as we spend very little time in the cabin (awake) we didn't miss the windows/balcony either. The cabin steward, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Different Interesting Cruise itinerary

Review for Arcadia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JCOL5
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had sailing into New York Harbour on my yet to do bucket list, plus although we have covered much of Canada we had not touched the eastern side so this was an ideal choice. We have sailed on Arcadia before and enjoyed the fact that it was child free. Because it was transatlantic both ways so a number of days at sea we chose to book a suite. The brochure description sounded great and we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Butlins on a boat ? - An insult to Butlins

Review for Azura to Transatlantic

User Avatar
gettinold
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are in our mid 50's and cruise quite a lot. Mostly Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Princess. We chose this cruise as it was a Transatlantic, stopping at the Azures which we have never visited. We still haven't. The day before we left I got an e-mail from P&O saying we wouldn't be going to the Azores . Reason they gave was stormy weather affecting their operations. They don't say that in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Who moved the Stairs?

Review for Britannia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
horridhenry
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just saying that there was little fun on this ship to be had apart from for the riotous kids who had taken over the swimming pool. A badly designed ship, with sharp elbows from fellow diners in the self service restaurant. Did they think that there would be nothing left for them? The cabin was good as was the cabin steward. The food was not so good, and the areas cordoned off and charged for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Find a cruise

Any Month
Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for P&O Cruises Ships
Ventura Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Ventura Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Azura Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Britannia Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Arcadia Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Arvia Transatlantic Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent