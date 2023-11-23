Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Iona

This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...