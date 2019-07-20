This was our first time back sailing with P&O since 2004 following a disappointing experience on board one of their ships, we have always wanted to cruise the fjords and with this being a brand new ship decided to give it a try.
The ship is massive, much larger than our usual venues but we thought it was well finished and spotlessly clean, we had an aft cabin on deck 10 which was larger than ...
O.K. so if you opt for a cruise to Northern Norway at the end of November you've got to expect that the weather might be problematic and it was! This was not a great cruise experience and unfortunately this was not entirely due to the various storms and gales that we sailed through.
To warn future searchers for the Northern Lights you should research the itinerary carefully. Technically we were ...
Cruise Norway 26/11/19
What can I say, been on a good few P&O cruises and enjoyed them all even in bad weather and heavy seas but this one to Norway on Arcadia was bad.
The cruise was advertised by Iglu as a 12 nighter with 4 stops two of those being overnight, good selling point, to us overnight means overnight so less time at sea but Iglu's overnight meant leaving port at 1 or 2 am so ...
We chose this cruise for the Itinerary. We have done 38 cruises with many different cruise lines but this was our first with P&O. From reading boards before hand I was lead to believe this was a slightly up market cruise, better than celebrity and Princess but more traditional like Cunard. Having been on many of these lines I thought I knew what to expect.
Embarkation was good very smooth ...
We wanted to go on this particular cruise as we have heard nothing but great reviews about the Fjords and we have sailed on the Ventura before.
We drove down to Southampton from North Wales and this was probably the best trip down we have had. There weren't any hold ups and after reading on CC that parking and portering had changed, we were pleasantly surprised that it was exactly how it was ...
My husband and I had the opportunity to go away without the children and found this cruise with 8 days notice. I had always wanted to go to the Fjords so finding this cruise was perfect.
We had a balcony cabin which was very nice.
I was a little worried about going on this ship having spoken to someone a few days before and they said they weren’t that impressed. Having been with Princess ...
5th Cruise on Britannia standards declined rapidly in certain areas
Entertainment guest entertainers 1in 3 good one talked more than he sang
Oriental Breakfast standard up to expectations
Oriental Dinner choice appalling stewing steak passed off as ribeye
stroganoff stewing streak tasteless
Calves liver dished up twice In 7 nights
Staff apologetic dismissive blamed HQ
Tv ...
Being newcomers to cruising, my wife and I chose P&O because of their reputation. We also chose their Flagship Britannia so as to ensure our experience was the best it could possibly be. Everything went seamlessly. Embarkation of 3000+ passengers was time-managed perfectly. Our cabin with a balcony was all we could have hoped for, and our steward, Suresh, was attentive to the point of us thinking ...
I have lucky to have cruised quite a bit over the last 15 years, on a number of different ships and different cruise lines. With PO I have experienced Azura, Britannia and Oceana but I am sad to say that over the years I have seen a steady decline in the cruising experience offered by PO.
I was able to experiance the Azura in its ingrual year and a quite a few times since. Although it ...
We have done 4 previous cruises, all with Celebrity (Equinox, Silhouette twice and Reflection) but when looking for a fjords cruise it was this one on Britannia that appealed based purely on itinerary. The price was not a major factor at the time but was certainly welcome as less expensive than Celebrity, plus our first non-fly cruise, which not only saves more money but is a lot easier and gives ...