Weatherspoons at Sea

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Willitimprove
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Forget those winter blues!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
David George, Chester
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Horrendous cruise.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Gibouleaux
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ventura, S/hampton - S/hampton, 2nd March - 5th. April 2023, 35nts. This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in. There were numerous incidences ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Please stay away from P&O

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
123megans
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The food was raw Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise Very few staff could speak English No trays or cups in the buffet Boat smells full of rust Cabin was discussing smelt of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Don't forget your tray!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
David George, Chester
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Shower

Cruise in the time of covid

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

Unmatched weather and full of interest

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Like most of the passenger's aboard, we were doing this cruise to get away form the winter weather. This turned out to be a very lucky choice! From beginning to end we had wall to wall sunshine and calm seas with only a couple of bumpy days leaving and returning to UK home waters. We did have a bit of rain in Tobago and Antigua but it was brief and of the 'liquid sunshine' variety. We've never ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom with Bath/Shower

Cabin D205 deluxe balcony cabin appauling and not as described and expected

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
LorraineandArthur
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Had an excellent long haul cruise in 2013 on P&O's Adonia so was happy to trust them with another long haul cruise. The Aurora is a beautiful ship, lovely and clean, happy friendly crew, great onboard entertainent and excellent food. If you get the right cabin I would highly recomend it but our deluxe balcony cabin was disgusting. The balcony wasn't fit for purpose or as described to me by ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

World cruise with a difference brilliant

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Stcavill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise set off prior to virus and went well until half way round when virus caught up with us it then became a mystery tour which p & o dealt with in a brilliant way. The boat was a bit old and other were buckets around catching drips, but it didn't interfer with anything. Restaurant was excellent good service and food. The self service restaurant was ok breakfast was really good, so was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Best Holiday Ever

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Arcadia

User Avatar
Clipper Chick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arcadia is my favourite ship. I have sailed on Cunard QM2 but on that 7 days was too many. Arcadia may not be perfect the buckets are still about but she has a soul and the friendliest most helpful crew at sea. Embarkation was a bit slow as there were visas to check and a new online check in system was being trialled. It is the only time my luggage has beat me to the cabin!!! Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

